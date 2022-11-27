Demand for Vacuum Pumps Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 7% By 2032| Fact.MR study

Posted on 2022-11-27 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

The vacuum pumps market has likely to garner a market value of US$ 719.09 Mn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 1,415 Mn.

Growth in the semiconductor & electronics sectors is expected to be boosted by significant developments. In recent years, however, with the growth of smart cities and the proliferation of IoT applications, its scope has broadened considerably. At the same time, vacuum pumps are being extensively utilized in the fields of electronics and semiconductors, packaging, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4889

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented in terms of the supply pie. Key players such as Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, and Edwards (Atlas Copco) hold a majority of the market share and are key price controllers in the vacuum pump landscape.

  • In January 2022, Atlas Copco completed the acquisition of HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd. The manufacturer specializes in the design and fabrication of vacuum pumps and systems used in a variety of industrial applications.
  • In August 2021, EDS introduced a new benchmark in the dry screw vacuum pump market. Designed for the most difficult chemical and industrial installations. With contaminant handling capabilities that are second-to-none even in harsh chemical and industrial environments, the EDS range is available in both air and water-cooled versions. A combination of simplicity, ease of maintenance, and high speed make the EDS range the perfect solution for harsh industrial and chemical applications.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4889

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Ebara Corporation
  • Busch Vacuum Solution
  • Edwards (Atlas Copco)
  • Leybold GmbH
  • ULVAC
  • Becker Pumps Corporation
  • Garder Denver Inc. (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Gebr. Becker GmbH
  • Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
  • KNF Neuberger Inc.
  • Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve)
  • Tuthill Corporation
  • Vooner FloGard Corporation

Key Market Segments Covered in the Vacuum Pumps Industry Report

  • By Pump Type
    • Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps
      • Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps
      • Rotary Screw Pumps
      • Rotary Root Pumps
    • Dry Vacuum Pumps
      • Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps
      • Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps
      • Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps
      • Dry Clan & Hook Pumps
      • Others
    • Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps
    • Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps
      • Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps
      • Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps
    • Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps
  • By Lubrication
    • Dry Vacuum Pumps
    • Wet Vacuum Pumps
  • By Application
    • Vacuum Pumps for Assembly
    • Vacuum Pumps for Conveying
    • Vacuum Pumps for Dehydration/Drying
    • Vacuum Pumps for Engine Testing
    • Vacuum Pumps for Evaporation & Distillation
    • Vacuum Pumps for Filling
    • Vacuum Pumps for Holding/Chucking
    • Vacuum Pumps for Manufacturing
    • Vacuum Pumps for Material Handling
    • Vacuum Pumps for Thermoforming
    • Vacuum Pumps for Other Applications
  • By Mechanism
    • Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump
    • Gas Binding Vacuum Pump
  • By Pressure
    • Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar)
    • Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar)
    • High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar)
    • Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar)
    • Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report – 

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4889

Questionnaire answered in the Vacuum Pumps Market report include:

  • How the market for Vacuum Pumps has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Vacuum Pumps on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Vacuum Pumps?
  • Why the consumption of Vacuum Pumps highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Vacuum Pumps market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Vacuum Pumps market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Vacuum Pumps market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Vacuum Pumps market.
  • Leverage: The Vacuum Pumps market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Vacuum Pumps market.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=944246

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution