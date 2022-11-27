Demand for Vacuum Pumps Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 7% By 2032| Fact.MR study

The vacuum pumps market has likely to garner a market value of US$ 719.09 Mn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 1,415 Mn.

Growth in the semiconductor & electronics sectors is expected to be boosted by significant developments. In recent years, however, with the growth of smart cities and the proliferation of IoT applications, its scope has broadened considerably. At the same time, vacuum pumps are being extensively utilized in the fields of electronics and semiconductors, packaging, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.