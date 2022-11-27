Worldwide Demand For Industrial Fasteners Is Set To Regain Traction And Expand At A CAGR Of Around 5.1% Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis, By Material (Metal, Plastic & Polymer), By Type (Screws, Nuts, Bolts, Washers, Anchors, Dowel Pins), By Application, By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global industrial fasteners market has reached a valuation of US$ 102.8 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to progress at a steady CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 168.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Revenue from the sales of industrial fasteners accounted for 72% share of the global fasteners market at the end of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are constantly channelizing their resources to develop automated and smart industrial fasteners to pave the way for higher sales across end-use sectors. Companies are setting up integrated sales channels to limit the number of stakeholders across the supply chain and generate higher profit margins.

  • In 2020, Stanley Black and Decker partnered with OEMs and many other suppliers to enhance the supply chain of its products.
  • In June 2021, Greeknote, a leading manufacturer of anti-corrosion coatings, introduced advanced G5K, which provides coating performance for at least 5,000 hours.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo)
  • Birmingham Fastener
  • Delta Fastener Corp.
  • De Walt
  • Eurofast
  • Elgin Fastener Group
  • Extreme Bolt & Fastener
  • Ford Fasteners, Inc.
  • HILTI
  • Impalabolt
  • ITW
  • Johns Manville
  • KD FASTENERS, INC.
  • LISI Group

Segmentation of Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

  • By Material :
    • Metal
      • Steel
      • Stainless Steel
      • Alloy Steel
      • Copper & its Alloys
      • Aluminum
      • Titanium
      • Nickel & its Alloys
      • Others
    • Polymer
  • By Type :
    • Screws
      • Wood Screws
      • Machine Screws
      • Thread Cutting Machine Screws
      • Sheet Metal Screws
      • Self-Drilling
      • Socket Screws
      • Others
    • Nuts
      • Hexagon Nuts
      • Flange Nuts
      • Wing Nuts
      • Kep Nuts
      • Push Nuts
      • Castle Nuts
      • Coupling Nuts
      • Pal Nuts
      • Others
    • Bolts
      • Track Bolts
      • Square Bolts
      • Plow Bolts
      • Round Bolts
      • Lag Bolts
      • Aircraft Bolts
      • J-Bolts
      • U-Bolts
      • Shoulder Bolts
      • Elevator Bolts
      • HR Bolts
      • HV Bolts
      • Others
    • Washers
      • Lock Washers
      • Structural Washers
      • Others
    • Anchors
    • Dowel Pins

Questionnaire answered in the Industrial Fasteners Market report include:

  • How the market for Industrial Fasteners has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Industrial Fasteners on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Industrial Fasteners?
  • Why the consumption of Industrial Fasteners highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

