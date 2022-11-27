Sales Of Airfield Ground Lighting Is Set To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of More Than 11% Over 2031| Fact.MR Study

The market for airport ground lighting will be valued at US$ 1.15 billion in 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to US$ 3.29 billion by the end of 2032.

At the end of 2021, sales of airfield ground lighting represented about 1% of the worldwide lighting market. Airfield ground lighting systems are used at airports to enhance the lighting and visibility of the runway. These vital lighting systems assist pilots during take-off and landing during the night or in conditions when there is less visibility. These systems are a major part of airport infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of airfield ground lighting products are employing the latest technologies and optimization systems for better utilization across diverse end-use applications. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs that ensure an increase in the efficiency and safety of flights while taking off and landing.

Avlite, in May 2021, launched the new solar aviation light AV-426. It has monocrystalline solar panels that enhance solar input, and hence, provide more efficiency. It is a dependable and rugged light used for aviation lighting purposes.

In 2020, Lynden Pindling International Airport partnered with ADB Safe Gate for the installation of a unidirectional lighting system.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of airfield ground lighting positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Prominent Key players of the Airfield Ground Lighting market survey report:

TKH Airport Solutions

ATG airports limited

Flash Technology, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Midstream Ltd

OCEM Airfield Technology

Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.

vosla GmbH

Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

AMA Private Limited

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co., Ltd

Key Market Segments Covered

Light Type and Application Approach and Side Row Airfield Ground Lighting Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Light Landing Threshold Wing Bars Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports) TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

Light Source LED Airfield Ground Lighting Halogen Airfield Ground Lighting

Use Case Airfield Ground Lighting for Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Military Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Heliports

Category CAT – I (LIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – II (MIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – III (HIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting



Questionnaire answered in the Airfield Ground Lighting Market report include:

How the market for Airfield Ground Lighting has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Airfield Ground Lighting on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Airfield Ground Lighting?

Why the consumption of Airfield Ground Lighting highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

