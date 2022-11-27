Global Flame Retardants Coating Additives Market Is Anticipated To Create A Value Opportunity Of Around US$ 200 Mn by 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Aerospace Flame Retardant Coating Additives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Aerospace Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aerospace Flame Retardant Coating Additives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Aerospace Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market.

Flame retardant coating additives market is poised to surpass US$ 200 Mn by 2020. Flame retardant coating additives act as key ingredients for manufacturing coating based flame retardants and are also used for enhancing the retardancy of the flame. Though bromine occupies major share of the market, phosphorous is growing at a faster rate owing to its less hazardous attributes. Key stakeholders such as Lanxess AG, BASF S.E, Clariant A.G and Dow are leaning towards additives other than bromine as it has been banned for manufacturing flame retardants in Europe and United States.

Key takeaways of Global Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market

Global flame retardants coating additives market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 200 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019.

Market consolidation is set to affect the flame retardant coatings additive market by the end of 2029, with Bromine accounting for more than 30% of the market. Intermediate functions are projected to grow at just over 3% CAGR, as they are key agents for the production of flame retardants. Bromine flame retardants are set to decline at a faster pace by 1.8X

Phosphorus is set to grow at a sluggish 3% during the forecast period of 2019-2029 and is set to gain 800 BPS through 2029.’

Europe holds the leading share and accounts for 20,000 tons of flame retardant coatings additive production to cater to the requisite demand from flame retardant producers in Europe.

South Asia & Oceania and East Asian markets are set to grow at a steady pace, due to near absence of demand from these regions

Global flame retardants coatings additives market is highly consolidated in nature with BASF AG, Lanxess AG, DuPont and Clariant AG as top contenders in the global market

“Global flame retardant coating additives market is in its growth stage in the product life cycle, aided by regulations over conventional products.”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Manufacturers Adopting Inorganic Strategies to Increase their Foothold in Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market.

Flame retardant coating additives market stakeholders such as BASF S.E, Clariant AG, Dow, DuPont, Lanxess AG are keenly looking for captive utilization of flame retardant coating additives for the manufacturing of flame retardants. Stakeholders are also trying to acquire flame retardant additives to enhance their profit margins and also to strengthen their position in the market, thus, leading to lower competition among the market players.

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Flame retardant coating additives market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for flame retardant coating additives is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Kilo tons” for volume.

A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent flame retardant coating additives market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, the absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering sales and distribution perspective in the global flame retardant coating additives market.

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the flame retardant coating additives report, which have helped to deliver projection on the regional markets.

These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of flame retardant coating additives market during the forecast period.

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the flame retardant coating additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis type, end-use and key regions.

By Type ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Zinc Sulfide

Zinc Oxide

Boron Compounds

Others End-use Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Furniture

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

