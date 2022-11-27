Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Likely to Augment Creatinine Testing Product Sales

The European market is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period. The factors that would aid this growth are the change in healthcare policies that allow smooth monitoring of renal disorders, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and a prompt acquisition of advanced diagnostic methods in healthcare settings.

The high prevalence of population in Europe suffering from Acute Kidney Infection and Chronic kidney disease has led to the adoption of creatinine testing products and has hence led to an emerging market in Europe.Creatinine testing involves the measurement of the level of creatinine, which is a product of muscle creatine catabolism and is thus a reliable indicator of kidney function by an indication that a rise in the level of creatinine may indicate Acute Kidney Injury or Chronic Kidney Disease.