Shifting Consumer Preference for Natural Food Ingredients to boost sales for Algal oils

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the algal oil market is set to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. Demand for algal oil has increased in the pandemic situation, with the growing awareness among the consumers about the nutritional benefits. The fuel segment of algal covers the largest share in the global market, with the advancement in technology the pharmaceutical segment is expected to show remarkable growth over the next decade.

Key Segments

By Grade

  • Fuel Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Food Grade

By DHA level

  • 30% to 50% DHA
  • 50% to 70% DHA
  • 70% DHA to above

By End-Use Industry

  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Foodservice Industry
  • Animal Feed Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
    • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Pre Book This Report:
About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories.

