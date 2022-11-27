Sales of Bicycles Stood Is Projected To Rise At Above 8% CAGR Through 2031

The global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Bn in 2020, wherein, around 140 Mn bicycles are produces yearly across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Bn by 2030, and is projected to rise at above 8% CAGR through 2031.

Increased focus on health, eco-friendly rides, and affordability are the key reasons more people are riding bicycles these days. Although the purpose of the bicycle has evolved over time, from a wooden bicycle in the nineteenth century to a foldable bicycle in the twenty-first century, it continues to tempt consumers and is a preferred mode of transportation for many.

In the previous few years, the global bicycle market has seen a rapid transformation. Incentives and infrastructure to assist bicycle commuting are being aggressively implemented by governments in a number of developed countries. App-based dock-less bicycle sharing systems have emerged as a result of recent technology developments in mobile apps and Global Positioning System (GPS), which are projected to fuel future demand.

Key Companies Profiled :

Bike Club

BiXi

Brompton Subscription

Buzzbike

Cowboy

Dance

Dash

GetHenry

Hurrecane

MOBY BIKES LTD.

MyByk

Revel

Swapfiets

Yulu

Zoomo

Questionnaire answered in the Bicycle Subscription Market report include:

How the market for Bicycle Subscription has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Bicycle Subscription on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Bicycle Subscription?

Why the consumption of Bicycle Subscription highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

