Psychedelic Drugs Market Is Set To Experience Significant Growth At 7.8% CAGR Through 2031

Competitive Landscape

Research and development activities, collaborations, sponsorships, and partnerships have emerged as key growth strategies being adopted by psychedelic drug manufacturing companies. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

In August 2020, Janssen announced U.S. FDA approval of the SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behaviour.

In 2016, NUPLAZID, an ACADIA Pharmaceuticals product, was approved in the U.S. as the first and only treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Key Companies Profiled :

Abbott

R-Biopharm AG

ELITechGroup AG

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Luminex Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Psychedelic Drugs Industry Research

By Source Natural Psychedelic Drugs Synthetic Psychedelic Drugs

By Therapeutic Drug Psilocybin LSD MDMA DMT Ketamine

By Indication Depressive Disorders Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders Substance Abuse Disorders Obsessive Compulsive Disorders Alzheimer Dementia Cluster Headaches Terminal Cancer Distress Anorexia and Obesity Personality Disorders Anxiety



