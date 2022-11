United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market Is Forecasted To Exceed A Valuation Of US$ 9.2 Billion By 2032-End

Prominent manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. are investing in developing new technologies to make batteries easier to operate on a zero-emission vehicle.Market players are undertaking efforts to introduce a new world of battery technology by working on launching cobalt-free batteries to leverage technology and differentiating themselves from other competitors in the market.

For instance :

Panasonic Corporation of North America announced a massive battery plant in the United States in 2022 . The new mega-factory will make new types of EV batteries for Tesla, Inc.

Tesla Inc. is planning to provide next-generation EV batteries and is focusing on turning to lithium iron and not lithium-ion to be the fundamental chemical engineering to power electric vehicles.

