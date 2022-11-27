Demand for Communication-Based Train Control System Is Estimated To Surge At The Rate of 11.5% CAGR by 2031

Communication-based Train Control System Market By Train Type (CBTC Systems for Metros, CBTC Systems for High-speed Trains), By Grade of Automation (Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, GoA 4) – Forecast to 2021–2031

Accroding to the communication-based train control (CBTC) system market analysis by Fact.MR, communication-based train control systems for train hold more than 45% market share, which is estimated to be valued at US$ 24.5 Bn by 2031. CBTC system demand is estimated to surge at the rate of 11.5% CAGR and create a value of around US$ 10.4 Bn by 2031.

Competitive Analysis

Companies are devoted to reducing CBTC system setup cost to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, more than 50% market share is acquired by the top 5 players who are keenly concentrating on mergers, acquisition, partnerships, etc.

Some of the recent development are as follows:

On 5 August 2021, Siemens Mobility entered into an agreement to acquire Sqills, a Netherlands-based company and a leading of cloud-based inventory management provider. This acquisition will allow Siemens to provide digital and software offerings in the transportation segment of Siemens Mobility across the globe.

In July 2021, Alstom invested US$ 115,788 in Campus Cyber SAS, a European company, to support the “Campus Cyber” initiative. This will strengthen the company’s objective to lead the way to smarter and greener mobility worldwide.

On 6 May 2021, Alstom has entered into an agreement with “Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens” (RATP), a public transport operator. According to this collaboration, the company would be offering its I-CBTC Systems, automatic train operation system to lines 7bis, 10, 3bis, and 3 of the Paris Metro in France. Trends of automatic train operation systems in France (Paris) are dynamic and technologies are continuously evolving to upgrade existing train control systems.

Key Companies Profiled :

Thales Group

Siemens Mobility, Inc.

ABB

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Alstom SA (Alstom)

Hitachi

Kyosan

Tech Mahindra

Toshiba

Argenia Railway Technologies Inc.

Critical Software

Wabtec corporation

WAGO Corporation

WSP Global lnc

Market Segments Covered in Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) System Industry Analysis

By Train Type CBTC Systems for Metros CBTC Systems for High-speed Trains

By Grade of Automation Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 1 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 2 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 3 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 4



Questionnaire answered in the Communication-based Train Control System Market report include:

How the market for Communication-based Train Control System has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Communication-based Train Control System on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Communication-based Train Control System?

Why the consumption of Communication-based Train Control System highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Communication-based Train Control System market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Communication-based Train Control System market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Communication-based Train Control System market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Communication-based Train Control System market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Communication-based Train Control System market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Communication-based Train Control System market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Communication-based Train Control System market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Communication-based Train Control System market. Leverage: The Communication-based Train Control System market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Communication-based Train Control System market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Communication-based Train Control System market.

