Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market To Expand At A Significant CAGR Of Around 7.2% Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR’s sterile compounding pharmacies market analysis predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of the decade, which is 1.8X its current valuation. This survey forecasts the global sterile compounding pharmacies market to expand at a significant CAGR of around 7.2% through 2031, with the U.S. slated to account for over 70% market share.

Competitive Landscape

The global sterile compounding pharmacies industry is marked by the presence of emerging as well as top sterile compounding pharmacy manufacturers. Rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies by key players operating in the market and increasing novel product approvals and launches are major factors that are expected to drive market growth.

Further, to strengthen their footprint across the globe, key players are focused on pursuing mergers and acquisitions as their key growth strategy.

For instance, in May 2021, Slade Health, part of Icon Group entered into a long-term agreement with Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) to provide sterile compounding services to meet the growing needs of cancer patients. This agreement would build and operate a world-class, GMP (Medsafe) licensed sterile compounding facility delivering chemotherapy, antibiotics, analgesics, and nutritional infusions for public and private hospitals across New Zealand.

Prominent Key players of the Sterile Compounding Pharmacies market survey report:

Fagron

Fresenius Kabi AG

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Cantrell Drug Company

Lorraine’s Pharmacy

B. Braun Melsungen AG Company

Key Segments as per Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Industry Research

By Product Injectables Nasal Ocular Otic

By Therapeutic Area Hormone Replacement Therapy Pain Management Dermatology Oncology Hematology Dental Others

By End User Adults Pediatrics Geriatrics Veterinary



