Global Demand for Retrofit Fitting Is Estimated To Increase At 5.7% CAGR by 2031

Aircraft refurbishing market analysis reveals global demand will register year-on-year (YoY) growth of close to 6% throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for retrofit fitting is estimated to increase at 5.7% CAGR, while that for VIP cabin refurbishing is slated at 6.7%.

In this study, Fact.MR offers insights about key factors surging demand for aircraft refurbishing. The report tracks global sales in 20+ high-growth markets, where North America leads the way by far, followed by Europe and South Asia & Pacific. The report also analyses the impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry in general, and the aircraft refurbishing market in particular.

Competitive Landscape

To increase penetration across profitable areas, major players in the aircraft refurbishing industry are maintaining successful relationships with airline companies, where they supply cabin interiors and aircraft system parts. Many players are using strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to upgrade interior solutions for the aircraft cabins that they provide.

Some of the key developments are:

In July 2021, Diehl Shiftung & Co. KG entered into a strategic partnership with HAECO Cabin Solutions to upgrade solutions for commercial aircraft cabins.

In July 2021, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd entered into a strategic commercial agreement with Diehl Aviation as an integrated supplier to deliver a wide range of aircraft cabin projects, which include complex installations.

In Sept 2021, Collins Aerospace signed an agreement with FlightAware, a digital aviation company that provides global flight tracking solutions, analytics, and decision-making tools.

Key Companies Profiled :

Diehl Shiftung & Co. KG

Gulfstream Aerospace Ltd.

Jamco America Inc.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

Jet Aviation AG

Lufthansa Technik AG

Sabreliner Aviation LLC

Raytheon Technologies

SIA Engineering Co. Ltd

Rose Aircraft Services

Safran SA

Nextant Aerospace

AFI KLM E&M

Market Segments Covered in Aircraft Refurbishing Industry Analysis

By Fitting Type Retrofit Aircraft Refurbishing IFEC & Lighting Aircraft Refurbishing Passenger Seat Aircraft Refurbishing

By Aircraft Type Large Body Aircraft Refurbishing Wide Body Aircraft Refurbishing Narrow Body Aircraft Refurbishing

By Refurbishing Type VIP Cabin Refurbishing Commercial Cabin Refurbishing



Questionnaire answered in the Aircraft Refurbishing Market report include:

How the market for Aircraft Refurbishing has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Aircraft Refurbishing on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Aircraft Refurbishing?

Why the consumption of Aircraft Refurbishing highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Refurbishing market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Refurbishing market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Aircraft Refurbishing market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Aircraft Refurbishing market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Aircraft Refurbishing market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Aircraft Refurbishing market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Aircraft Refurbishing market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Aircraft Refurbishing market. Leverage: The Aircraft Refurbishing market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Aircraft Refurbishing market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Aircraft Refurbishing market.

