Global Sales of Dried Egg Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 8.2% by 2031|Fact.MR Study

Latest released report on the global dried egg market by Fact.MR estimates that the market will account for more than US$ 2 Bn in 2021. As per the study, the dried egg market is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 8.2% to reach a valuation of US$ 4.56 Bn by the year 2031.

Competition Landscape: Top Dried Egg Companies

In the U.S., the law declares that, be it any kind of egg, it must be washed with water with a temperature of 20°F warmer than the actual internal temperature of the egg (which should be minimum 90°F), followed by a non-scented detergent. After that, the product needs to be sprayed with chemical sanitizers to remove any pathogen and then dry it completely so that no moisture can be left to grow bacteria.

However, Europe does not follow the process, as it is believed that the processing can remove the protective coating on the egg shell, which prevents any pathogen from entering the porous shell, though it looks clean from outside. As a result, EU egg marketing law states that, class A eggs should not be cleaned or washed so as to retain the natural protection, lower the processing cost of dried eggs and encouraging farmers to nurture the hen laying area with a clean environment.

Prominent Key Players Of The Dried Egg Market Survey Report:

Interovo Egg Group BV

Sanovo Technology A/S

Agroholding Avangard

Venky’s (India) Limited

Kewpie Corporation

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Michael Foods, Inc.

Ballas Egg Products Corp.

Henningsen Foods

Wulro BV

Others

Market Segments Covered in Dried Egg Industry Analysis

By Product Type Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolk

By End-Use Application Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others Food Service Providers Retails/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Stores Wholesalers Other Sales Channel



Dried Egg fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Dried Egg player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Dried Egg in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Dried Egg.

The report covers following Dried Egg Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Dried Egg market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Dried Egg

Latest industry Analysis on Dried Egg Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Dried Egg Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Dried Egg demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Dried Egg major players

Dried Egg Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Dried Egg demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Dried Egg Market report include:

How the market for Dried Egg has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Dried Egg on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Dried Egg?

Why the consumption of Dried Egg highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

