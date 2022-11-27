Worldwide Demand for Nickel Hydroxide Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.2% Over 2031| Fact.MR

Nickel Hydroxide Market By By Purity (2N, 2N5, 3N, 3N5, 4N & 5N Nickel Hydroxide), By Appearance (Powder Nickel Hydroxide, Nano-Particle Nickel Hydroxide, Spherical Nickel Hydroxide), By End Use – Regional Forecast to 2021-2031

According to a recent report on the nickel hydroxide market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence company, demand for the product is set to increase at 6.2% CAGR over the tenure of 2021 to 2031, following huge demand from battery manufacturers targeting applications requiring high-current standards.

As per the study, the nickel hydroxide market is set to expand 1.8X and be valued at US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Competitive Landscape

The nickel hydroxide industry has remained moderately fragmented in nature, with vital players continuing to expand their share in the market. They have adopted a blend of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their geographical presence, and, in turn, improve their access to untapped markets.

  • Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining is investing US$ 424 million in increasing its cathodic material manufacturing capacity. It has a vision for a new nickel-based cathodic material facility to be built in western Japan.
  • Norilsk Nickel, commonly known as Norn Nickel, a global leader in the nickel industry, has decided to increase its manufacturing capacity of battery raw materials.

Prominent Key Players Of The Nickel Hydroxide Market Survey Report:

  • American Elements
  • Bochemie
  • GFS Chemicals
  • Jiangmen Chancsun Umicore Industry, Co.  Ltd.
  • Jilin Jien Nickel Industry
  • Kansai Catalyst Co, Ltd.
  • Kelong New Energy Co, Ltd
  • Norn Nickel
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • Supraveni Chemicals
  • Tanaka Chemicals

Key Segments of Nickel Hydroxide Industry Survey

  • By Purity
    • 2N Nickel Hydroxide
    • 2N5 Nickel Hydroxide
    • 3N Nickel Hydroxide
    • 3N5 Nickel Hydroxide
    • 4N Nickel Hydroxide
    • 5N Nickel Hydroxide
  • By Appearance
    • Powder Nickel Hydroxide
    • Nano-Particle Nickel Hydroxide
    • Spherical Nickel Hydroxide
  • By End Use
    • Battery
      • Ni-MH
      • Ni-Cd
    • Electroplating
    • Catalysts
      • Photo-catalysis
      • Electro-catalysis
  • By End-use Industry
    • Chemicals
    • Electricals
    • Automobiles
  • Nickel Hydroxide fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Nickel Hydroxide player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Nickel Hydroxide in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Nickel Hydroxide.

The report covers following Nickel Hydroxide Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Nickel Hydroxide market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Nickel Hydroxide
  • Latest industry Analysis on Nickel Hydroxide Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Nickel Hydroxide Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Nickel Hydroxide demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Nickel Hydroxide major players
  • Nickel Hydroxide Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Nickel Hydroxide demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Nickel Hydroxide Market report include:

  • How the market for Nickel Hydroxide has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Nickel Hydroxide on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Nickel Hydroxide?
  • Why the consumption of Nickel Hydroxide highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

