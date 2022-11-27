Global Sales of Frozen Shrimp To Flourish At An Impressive 8.4% Value CAGR Over 2031

The frozen shrimp market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.6% in 2021 to top 2,627,511 MT. Frozen shrimp sales account for 43.7% of the frozen seafood market share, and the market is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.4% to reach a value of US$ 48.8 Bn by 2031.

Changing lifestyles (lesser cooking time, expanding snack consumption, etc.) and rising health have resulted in a surge in demand for frozen fish and seafood, such as frozen prawns, squid, and fillets. Frozen shrimp, in particular, is gaining popularity as a result of rapid expansion of shrimp aquaculture, increasing initiatives taken by shrimp manufacturers, and heightened frozen shrimp online presence, besides other factors.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are entering into strategic partnerships with regional distributors and end users to catch up with the growing needs of a huge client base.

GBC, the owner of Morubel NV in Belgium, and Peter Ristic, the owner of Ristic AG in Oberferrieden, Germany, have reached an agreement for GBC to buy all of Ristic’s outstanding shares as well as the Costa Rican entities. Morubel and Ristic are anticipated to become leading players in the European frozen shrimp industry, with a distinctive sustainability proposition, as a result of the deal.

Prominent Key Players Of The Frozen Shrimp Market Survey Report:

SeaPak Shrimp Company

Seafood Co.

Aqua Star Corp.

Clearwater Seafood

Aqua Chile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha

High Liner Foods

Surapon Foods

Nordic Seafood A/S

Thai Union Group

Others

Key Segments Covered in Frozen Shrimp Industry Survey

By Species Frozen Gulf Shrimp Frozen Farmed Whiteleg Shrimp Frozen Banded Coral Shrimp Frozen Royal Red Shrimp Frozen Giant Tiger Shrimp Frozen Blue Shrimp Frozen Ocean Shrimp

By Source Organic Frozen Shrimp Conventional Frozen Shrimp

By Application Food Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Industrial Biotechnology

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Frozen Shrimp Indirect Sales of Frozen Shrimp Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



