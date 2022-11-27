Demand for Customer Relationship Management Is Expanding At A CAGR of 11% Over 2032-Fact.MR Study

The global customer relationship management market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 164. 68 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and models such as SaaS are expected to provide a significant boost to the market during the evaluation period.

Increasing demand for automated engagement with customers and providing a seamless customer experience and services are projected to play a salient role in strengthening the market development in the coming time. Departments such as; sales and marketing and customer services are increasingly integrating CRM systems to enhance customer experience.

Competitive Landscape

The established players of the global customer relationship management market adopt various strategies such as; collaboration, partnership, and acquisition to expand their global market reach. Some of the recent developments among the key players of the market are as follows:

  • In November 2020, Microsoft Corporation disclosed an alliance with Adobe Systems, Inc. and C3.ai to offer developed and efficient AI-powered CRM solutions.
  • In April 2020, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., launched Bigin. It is a CRM software launched for SMEs which will enable them to build multiple customer pipelines.
  • In February 2021, Copper CRM, Inc. acquired Sherlock to assist clients in strengthening their relations with customers. It also offers transparency to the professionals with respect to the customers’ behavior and preferences.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Oracle Corporation
  • Insightly Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Copper CRM, Inc.
  • ADOBE INC.
  • SugarCRM Inc.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
  • Creatio
  • SAP SE

Key Segments Covered in the Customer Relationship Management Industry Report

  • By Deployment
    • Cloud
    • On-Premise
  • By End Use
    • Government & Education
    • Healthcare
    • BFSI
    • Retail
    • Discrete Manufacturing
    • IT & Telecom
    • Others
  • By Solution
    • CRM Analytics
    • Social Media Monitoring
    • Marketing Automation
    • Customer Experience Management
    • Salesforce Automation
    • Customer Service
    • Others
  • By Enterprise Size
    • Small & Medium Enterprise
    • Large Enterprises

Questionnaire answered in the Customer Relationship Management Market report include:

  • How the market for Customer Relationship Management has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Customer Relationship Management on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Customer Relationship Management?
  • Why the consumption of Customer Relationship Management highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Matched content

Editor's pick

