Demand for Customer Relationship Management Is Expanding At A CAGR of 11% Over 2032-Fact.MR Study

The global customer relationship management market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 164. 68 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and models such as SaaS are expected to provide a significant boost to the market during the evaluation period.

Increasing demand for automated engagement with customers and providing a seamless customer experience and services are projected to play a salient role in strengthening the market development in the coming time. Departments such as; sales and marketing and customer services are increasingly integrating CRM systems to enhance customer experience.