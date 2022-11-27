Global Sales of Cochlear Implant Is Expanding At A CAGR of 14.3% By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Cochlear Implant Market Analysis by Fitting Type (Unilateral Implants, Bilateral Implants), End Use (Adult, Pediatric) and Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

The global sales of Cochlear Implant Market in 2021 was held at US$ 2.2Bn. With 14.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Unilateral Implants are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.3% during 2022 – 2032.

As per the Cochlear Implant Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Cochlear Implant Market increased at around 11.1% CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing innovative solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help healthcare organizations combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key Cochlear Implant providers are as follows:

  • In April 2022Cochlear Ltd.‘s Cochlear Nucleus Implants were approved by the FDA for the treatment of unilateral hearing loss (ULH) or single-sided deafness (SDD).
  • In January 2022, TODOC, a South Korean company that specializes in neural prosthetic devices and neuromodulation systems, has announced that its artificial cochlear device ‘SULLIVAN’ will be unveiled at the “CES 2022” in Las Vegas.
  • In June 2021, Oticon Medical received premarket approval (PMA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Neuro System (cochlear implant system) to treat patients aged 18 years or more with bilateral severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss who receive limited benefit from appropriately fitted hearing aids.
  • In December 2020, after receiving FDA approval to expand its product offerings, Sonova launched two new sound processors, Sky CI Marvel and Nada CI Marvel.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Sonova
  • MED-EL Medical Electronics
  • Demant A/S
  • Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Oticon Medical
  • TODOC

Market Segments Covered in Cochlear Implant Market Analysis

  • By Fitting Type
    • Unilateral Implants
    • Bilateral Implants
  • By End-Use
    • Adult
    • Pediatric
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Cochlear Implant Market report include:

  • How the market for Cochlear Implant has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Cochlear Implant on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cochlear Implant?
  • Why the consumption of Cochlear Implant highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Cochlear Implant market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cochlear Implant market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Cochlear Implant market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Cochlear Implant market.
  • Leverage: The Cochlear Implant market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Cochlear Implant market.

