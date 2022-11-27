Global Sales of Cochlear Implant Is Expanding At A CAGR of 14.3% By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Cochlear Implant Market Analysis by Fitting Type (Unilateral Implants, Bilateral Implants), End Use (Adult, Pediatric) and Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

The global sales of Cochlear Implant Market in 2021 was held at US$ 2.2Bn. With 14.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Unilateral Implants are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.3% during 2022 – 2032.

As per the Cochlear Implant Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Cochlear Implant Market increased at around 11.1% CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing innovative solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help healthcare organizations combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key Cochlear Implant providers are as follows:

In April 2022 , Cochlear Ltd. ‘s Cochlear Nucleus Implants were approved by the FDA for the treatment of unilateral hearing loss (ULH) or single-sided deafness (SDD).

, ‘s Cochlear Nucleus Implants were approved by the FDA for the treatment of unilateral hearing loss (ULH) or single-sided deafness (SDD). In January 2022, TODOC, a South Korean company that specializes in neural prosthetic devices and neuromodulation systems, has announced that its artificial cochlear device ‘SULLIVAN’ will be unveiled at the “CES 2022” in Las Vegas .

a South Korean company that specializes in neural prosthetic devices and neuromodulation systems, has announced that its artificial cochlear device ‘SULLIVAN’ will be unveiled at the “CES 2022” in Las Vegas In June 2021, Oticon Medical received premarket approval (PMA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Neuro System (cochlear implant system) to treat patients aged 18 years or more with bilateral severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss who receive limited benefit from appropriately fitted hearing aids.

received premarket approval (PMA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Neuro System (cochlear implant system) to treat patients aged 18 years or more with bilateral severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss who receive limited benefit from appropriately fitted hearing aids. In December 2020, after receiving FDA approval to expand its product offerings, Sonova launched two new sound processors, Sky CI Marvel and Nada CI Marvel.