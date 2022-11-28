U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market Key Players, Growth Prospect and Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Industry Overview

The U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market size is expected to reach USD 262.4 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The regional market is significantly driven by the high healthcare expenditure of the country. The increasing geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a drastic rise in demand for medical consumables and patient aids, such as gloves, syringes, masks, PPE kits, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeter, testing kits, etc. This resulted in an immense opportunity for the existing players as well as new entrants. However, the pandemic also resulted in a massive reduction in elective procedures, such as bariatric surgeries, joint replacement surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, etc., thus restricting the growth of medical devices used in the aforementioned procedures. The market recovery can be expected from mid-2021 onwards with favorable government initiatives to re-launch elective procedures.

Growing investments in medical device R&D along with the high adoption rate of advanced technology in the U.S., create the perfect business environment for medical device manufacturers in the country, providing them with lucrative opportunities to accelerate their business operations. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the country is also driving the market. In addition, rising cases of accidental injuries coupled with diseases caused due to sedentary lifestyle will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. has favorable reimbursement policies such as the U.S. Medicare system. Boston Scientific Corp., in association with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), offers reimbursement for all devices that fall under Ambulatory Payment Classifications (APCs), covered under C-codes. These favorable reimbursement structures are expected to fuel market growth; however, the ever-evolving nature of regulations may lead to abrupt amends, which may significantly impact the market.

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. medical device manufacturers market on the basis of type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Imaging, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopedics, and Others

The diagnostic imaging segment captured the largest market share of over 31% in 2020 owing to the high demand for accurate diagnostic methods and devices.

Chronic diseases accounted for a significant share of the country’s healthcare expenditure, as they require long-term medical care.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of sports and trauma injuries is boosting demand for orthopedic devices, leading to market growth.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

New product launches, technological advancements, and capacity expansion are few strategic initiatives undertaken by key players to achieve competitive advantage. New technologies, such as 3D printing, can be used to increase production to meet the sudden upsurge in product demand due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. government is spending heavily to overcome the shortfalls in medical devices, such as pulse oximeter and N95 respirators.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers market include:

3M Healthcare

Abbott

Baxter International, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

