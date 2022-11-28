Consumer Genomics Market Expected to Expand at 19.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumer Genomics Industry Overview

The global Consumer Genomics Market size is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advances in genetic research have helped to raise awareness among physicians as well as consumers pertaining to the use of gene-based testing.

Genomics testing enables the determination of common traits by studying a DNA molecule, predictions about health, and offers evidence of a person’s ancestry. Several companies are providing DNA tests directly to customers by which they have access to their genetic information without involving the healthcare professional. Rising awareness about DNA testing has driven the adoption rate, which in turn provides healthy growth prospects for the implementation of DNA tests in home settings.

The continuously declining costs of genotyping have resulted in direct-to-consumer services becoming more accessible to the average consumer as DNA testing services are delivered by key companies. Many key participants are focusing majorly on building partnerships and collaborations with physicians and healthcare systems to inflate their current marketplace.

Consumer Genomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global consumer genomics market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition, Ancestry, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing, Sports Nutrition & Health, and Others

The genetic relatedness segment led the market for consumer genomics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.9% in 2020.

The lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR as consumer genomics tests are claimed to provide personalized nutrition based on an individual’s genotype

Growing public interest for personalized health has fueled the adoption of nutrigenetic testing services, specifically for optimizing nutrition

Hence, personalized nutrition is employed to maintain or improve health by using genetic, clinical, and dietary information to provide precise and more efficacious personalized healthy recommendations

Consumer Genomics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Prominent market players have adopted strategic initiatives to establish their market presence through acquisitions, product launches, and other strategies.

Some prominent players in the global Consumer Genomics market include:

Ancestry

Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA)

23andMe, Inc.

Color Genomics, Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Mapmygenome

Positive Biosciences, Ltd

Futura Genetics

Helix OpCo LLC

MyHeritage Ltd.

Pathway Genomics

Veritas

