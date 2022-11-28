Retail Intelligence Software Market Growth Size is Estimated to Grow at Incredible CAGR till 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 28— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Retail Intelligence Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Retail intelligence helps retailers improve revenue and operations by delivering insights and advanced analytics. This type of software gathers, manages, and analyzes retail and e-commerce data from internal (software such as e-commerce platforms), external (e-commerce marketplaces), and industry benchmarking data provided by third parties. The data is obtained through integration, parsing, and scraping. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are used to clean and analyze data for the following purposes: competitive intelligence, market analysis, brand protection, and pricing optimization. This software is used by retailers that sell online, in-store, and through distribution networks. It’s mostly used in consumer packaged goods (CPG) due to the high volume of products and transactions but can be beneficial to other retailers.

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Retail Intelligence Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Retail Intelligence Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Retail Intelligence Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Retail Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Solution, 2021 (%)

Pricing Intelligence

Competitive Intelligence

Assortment Intelligence

Promotional Insights

Retail Analytics

Category Management

Others

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Apparel And Footwear

Mass Merchant

Specialty Retailers

E-Commerce

Others

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Retail Intelligence Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Retail Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Retail Intelligence Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Retail Intelligence Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Retail Intelligence Software Market Players –

Upstream Commerce

TC Group Solutions

ShopperTrak

DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd

Streetspotr GmbH

Trax Retail

Retail Solutions, Inc

Wiser Solutions, Inc

Retail Intelligence AG

Springboard

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

