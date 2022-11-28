Last Mile Delivery Software Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 28— /EPR Network/ —

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market is expected to reach USD 14.91 billion by 2030 from USD 6.92 billion in 2021. The global last mile delivery software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

A standard software program or platform known as last mile delivery software enables businesses to manage last mile delivery effectively, openly, and controlled way. It features a wide range of capabilities and features, including route optimization, digital or electronic proof of delivery, real-time tracking of shipment status, customer and delivery team collaboration, and many more.

The last mile delivery stage is crucial in the e-commerce industry and calls for long-term planning in order to improve consumer satisfaction. Customers of e-commerce businesses need more control over their experiences as well as quicker, less expensive delivery. The introduction of last mile delivery software to sustainably meet these new consumer expectations is a result of this factor.

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global last mile delivery software market based on type and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Analysis, by Type

Cloud-Based

On- Premise

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Analysis, by Vertical

Courier Services

Retail & E-Commerce

Transportation

Banking, Financial Serv

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Last Mile Delivery Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Last Mile Delivery Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Last Mile Delivery Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Last Mile Delivery Software Manufacturers –

Kahuna

AGDESCARTES

FarEye

Track-POD

LogiNext

Zippykind

Gloat

Skillnet

CubeXie Software

Oracle

Hippo Solutions

ManageTeamz

Kiva Logic

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Last Mile Delivery Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Last Mile Delivery Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: