The U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Is Estimated To Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion By The End Of 2032

The U.S. electronic health records market stands at a current valuation of US$ 8.1 billion and is estimated to surpass US$ 12.4 billion by the end of 2032. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. As such, the market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the electronic health records market in the United States are focusing on advancements in software technology. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, they are also incorporating artificial intelligence into the development of electronic health record software and solutions.

Increasing R&D activities, as well as constant technological innovations, by prominent companies, will support their market growth in the long run.

• Cerner Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2021. The company is a leading provider of digital information systems used in hospitals to help medical professionals provide better care.

• In 2022, Constellation Software Inc. agreed to buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. This acquisition is likely to be a cornerstone for the company, providing critical strategic components for the company to to become a digital health leader, benefitting customers over the coming years.

U.S. Electronic Health Records Industry Research Categorization

• U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by Solution:

o EHR Software

 Cloud-based EHR

 On-premise EHR

o Services

 Consulting

 Implementation & Integration

 Support & Maintenance

• U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by End Use:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Diagnostic Labs

o Others

• U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by Region:

o West U.S.

o South-West U.S.

o Mid-West U.S.

o North-East U.S.

o South-East U.S.

What Motivates the Adoption of Electronic Health Record Solutions in the United States?

“EHRs’ Prominent Role in Reducing Administrative and Regulatory Burden”

Adoption of electronic health records has increased over the years as a result of increasing government initiatives to implement strategies that promote a reduction in administrative and regulatory burdens through the use of EHRs by medical practitioners.

The Cures Act, for example, is intended to accelerate medical product development and incorporate innovations and advances for patients.

The use of Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) in clinical trial designs can help reduce required documentation and improve regulatory flexibility. Such initiatives are expected to increase demand for electronic health record software and solutions across the board.

Region-wise Insights

Which U.S. regions have the highest demand for electronic health record solutions?

The West U.S. electronic health records market dominates the United States electronic health records market, accounting for 26.7% of the total, and is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR through 2032.

The South-West United States electronic health records market comes in second, with a 24.3% share. The segment is expected to grow at a 4.5% annual rate during the assessment period.

Growth in both of these regional markets is attributed to factors such as the healthcare sector’s augmented digitalization process, as well as favourable government policies and regulatory scenarios, such as the Cures Act, which are assisting regional market demand growth for digital medical information systems.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

• In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market

• The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

• Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities.

• SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market

• Y-o-Y revenue growth of the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market during the forecast period

