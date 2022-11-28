Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market to be worth US$ 17927.0 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ —The global dust control systems and suppression chemicals market is estimated to reach USD 17927.0 million by 2030 from USD 12800.7 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The key areas of the expected growth of dust control systems are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, defense infrastructure, and water resources. The National Development and Reform Commission authorized plans to build infrastructure projects in China and said that the country would push forward many key projects such as the Sichuan-Tibet railway and the new western land-sea corridor during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period. The investment scale in the central budget in 2021 is JPY 610 billion, which is an increase of JPY 10 billion over 2020. 14th Five-Year Plan for new infrastructure construction will be issued in 2021 to develop the construction economy vigorously.

Under Budget 2020-2021 in India, the government has been planning to allot investment of about Rs.103 lakh crore on infrastructure over the next five years. The government has introduced a NIP (National Infrastructure Pipeline), which consists of about 6,500 projects across sectors. These projects would include infrastructure development for healthcare, railway stations, educational institutes, metro and railway transportation, housing, bus terminals, airports, logistics, warehousing, etc.

Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Definition

Dust control systems include equipment or systems specially designed to control dust and improve air quality. These systems or devices can be operated either manually or controlled remotely. Dust suppression is a process used to restrict airborne dust particles.

For instance, the Government of Indonesia has been spending more on better infrastructure and urbanization, as there has been increased demand for residential and commercial properties. These aspects put the country directly on the radar of the global construction industry.

Dynamics of Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market

Drivers : Increase in Regulatory Compliances

The mining industry is on a path of recovery and is being augmented by technological advancements. However, it continues to face challenges due to its effects on the environment. An extensive system has been developed to govern all mining activities and clean up the previous ones, especially in developed countries that constitute a major market share. Government approval is required for all new and ongoing mining operations, including exploration activities. This permitting process ensures that the environmental standards are maintained from the beginning till the end of the mining and metal production operations.

Restraints : Food and Pharmaceutical Industry Dust Collection Problems

The typical food dust collection hurdles in the food and beverage industry include cereal ingredients, spices, raw grains, eggshell dust, flours, corn starches, sugars, and other sticky materials. Dust collectors with vertically mounted, wide-pleated filter cartridges and the highly efficient explosion-protection system can considerably control airborne dust and aid to mitigate cross-contamination concerns in the food and beverage manufacturing industry. The manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, including drugs, minerals, vitamins, or herbs, involves a broad range of processes with the potential to generate harmful dust. The dust poses unique challenges due to its potential effects on workers, chemical hazards in the industry, and the ability to degrade the value of the material.

Two concerns are critical while handling pharmaceutical dust, including personnel exposure to potent, toxic, or allergenic dust and the explosive properties of the dust. Inhalation of and exposure to biologically active dust that originates from various pharmaceutical processes/systems, including tablet presses, table coating, blending granulation, fluid bed drying, general room ventilation, and high-vacuum systems, can be very harmful.

Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Research Report Scope

The study categorizes the dust control systems and suppression chemicals market based on chemical type, system type, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Chemical Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Lignin Sulfonate

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Asphalt Emulsions

Oil Emulsions

Polymeric Emulsions

Other Chemical Types

By System Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Dry Collection

Wet Suppression

By End-Users Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Mining

Construction

Food and Beverage

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Other End-user Industries

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The calcium chloride segment is accounted for the largest market share by chemical type

By chemical type, the global dust control systems and suppression chemicals market is divided into calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, asphalt emulsions, lignin sulfonate, oil emulsions, polymeric emulsions, and other chemical types. In 2021, the calcium chloride segment accounted for 29.5% of the global dust control systems and suppression chemicals market. Calcium chloride is a hygroscopic salt that absorbs moisture from the air to form a solution in road gravel, keeping road surfaces moist even in hot and dry weather. Moisture aids in binding particles, resulting in a hard and compact road surface. Calcium chloride contributes to overall road surface stability because it penetrates several inches into the road base.

In addition to being hygroscopic and resisting evaporation, calcium chloride also has a strong high surface tension, moisture film, low vapor pressure, and low freezing point. It depresses the freezing point of the moisture in the road surface to help minimize frost heave damage in the winter. Owing to such characteristics, calcium chloride is preferred for unpaved roads, especially during rainy seasons.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dust control systems and suppression chemicals market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the global dust control systems and suppression chemicals market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are in Asia-Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Moreover, North America is accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021. The mining industry in the US is investing in research and innovation. The industry is developing an unknown mineral and its commercial application, which can provide prospects for growth in mining activities in the country in the coming years. More than 10% of the country’s infrastructure projects funded through 2020 are dedicated to projects in the mining sector. Hence, such developments are projected to drive the dust control systems and suppression chemicals market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The dust suppression chemicals market is heavily consolidated, with only a few major players remaining. Cargill, Incorporated leads the global market for dust suppression chemicals, followed by Ecolab, SUEZ, and Hexion. Many local players compete, but none have a significant global presence.

Other players are Chemtex Speciality Limited, ADM, GelTech Solutions, Cargill, Incorporated, Shaw Almex Industries Ltd, Benetech, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Quaker Houghton, Borregaard, and Hexion.