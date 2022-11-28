Nitrile Gloves Market to be worth US$ 22.0 billion by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group, the global nitrile gloves market size is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030. The standard nitrile glove is an industrial protective glove protecting against chemicals, cuts, and abrasions. It does not protect against electric shock or heat. It is also an effective medical glove for protection against infections and bloodborne pathogens.

The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness about the product’s benefits in healthcare facilities and an increase in the number of latex allergies, during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves are latex-free, making them more appealing to those who are allergic to latex. Synthetic rubber is also used in their manufacturing, which helps to provide high strength, durability, flexibility, and the ability to reduce hand fatigue, provide a comfortable fit, and reduce friction.

Scope of the Global Nitrile Gloves Market

The study categorizes the nitrile gloves market based on type, product, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook

Powdered

Powder-free

By Product Outlook

Disposable

Durable

By End-Users Outlook

Medical & Healthcare Surgical Examination

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Metal & Machinery

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Cleanroom

Others

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Malaysia Singapore Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



The powder-free segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the global nitrile gloves market is divided into powdered and powder-free. In 2021, the powder-free segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.5% in the global nitrile gloves market. Powder-free nitrile gloves are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, thanks to their growing popularity in a variety of industries such as food processing, medical, and chemical. Furthermore, many governments worldwide are likely to have a positive impact on the powder-free nitrile gloves market over the forecast period.

Nitrile gloves are powdered with cornstarch and calcium carbonate. Cornstarch powder, which is widely used, facilitates donning, improves grip, and reduces moisture. Allergies to powdered nitrile gloves have not been reported. These gloves, however, may cause skin sensitivities or allergies if worn for an extended period of time.

Key Players in the Global Nitrile Gloves Market

Major players in the global market of nitrile gloves are: