Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market is projected for stupendous growth at 4.0% CAGR during 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach USD 130,801.9 million by 2030 from USD 95,575.7 million in 2021. The body’s defense system triggers inflammation in response to harmful stimuli, irritants, damaged cells, and microorganisms. Innate immunity uses inflammation to try to eliminate the source of the injury, clear the dead and necrotic cells, and heal the injured tissues. Anti-inflammatory autoimmune diseases are caused when the body’s defence system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells. In both acute and chronic diseases, reducing inflammation is one of the most important therapeutic strategies.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is being driven by an increase in the incidence of autoimmune and respiratory conditions, new drugs in the pipeline, and a surge in anti-inflammatory drug adoption. Furthermore, the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs has risen significantly due to the introduction of anti-inflammatory biologics that are more targeted, effective, and have fewer side effects than traditional drugs. Furthermore, increased awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics contributes significantly to market growth. However, the market’s growth is hampered by pending patent expirations of innovative drugs and a higher incidence of anti-inflammatory drug side effects.

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Definition

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics help in easing acute and chronic pain. For instance, they are used to treat rheumatic arthritis, migraines & headaches, sprains, or even menstrual pain. These therapeutics can provide faster relief as compared with other drugs.

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increase in the adoption rate of anti-inflammatory drugs

The per capita income of individuals in developing countries has increased, escalating the sale of expensive medicines, thereby boosting the market’s growth. The revenue generated from developing countries has increased considerably over the years, owing to increased awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics. Moreover, the improving access to healthcare coupled with developments in the healthcare sector has increased the consumption of drugs, thereby directly creating a positive impact on the market.

Restraints : Side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs

Anti-inflammatory drugs reduce pain partly by reducing inflammation. These drugs can relieve symptoms of pain, stiffness, swelling, and fever. The painkilling action of these drugs reduces the direct effect of inflammation on pain–nerve stimulation and sensitivity and reduces the indirect effect of anti-inflammatory heat and swelling in knees and pain in joints. However, consuming anti-inflammatory drugs can have side effects, which have been a prime concern over the years. The side effects associated with these drugs are fluid retention, less blood flow in the kidney, and gastrointestinal bleeding. In addition, their consumption leads to ulcers in the gut, known as peptic ulcers.

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented based on the drug class, treatment, end-users, and regions.

By Drug Class Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Diseases (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Biologics

By Treatment Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Arthritis

Respiratory Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Anti-inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Other Anti-Inflammatory Diseases

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The anti-inflammatory biologics segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by drug class

Based on drug class, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is divided into anti-inflammatory biologics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and corticosteroids. In 2021, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.1% in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. Biologics are derived from living sources such as animals, microorganisms, and humans. These drugs are generally prepared from recombinant DNA technology. Biologics class includes monoclonal antibodies (e.g., rituximab and infliximab) and therapeutic proteins (e.g., epoetin and etanercept), which are used to treat various autoimmune, anti-inflammatory, and oncology diseases. These drugs are either used alone or in combination with other chemical drugs.

Biologics are gaining increasing popularity among physicians, with higher adoption in developed countries. Furthermore, the rise in the patient population suffering from chronic diseases and the unavailability of effective treatments are the major drivers of the biologics market. Moreover, an increase in affordability & healthcare spending and a rise in awareness of biologics, especially in the emerging market, are expected to open new avenues. In addition, the monoclonal antibody is the most prominent class in biologics. Biologics have a dramatic effect in relieving the symptoms of chronic anti-inflammatory diseases.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is studied across China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. This is attributed to the fact that it is densely populated, with India and China being the most populated countries. Its growth is further supplemented by the increase in demand for healthcare infrastructure, the developing R&D sector, rise in number of hospitals in emerging countries, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in healthcare.

The major factors driving the growth of the anti-Inflammatory therapeutic market in Asia-Pacific include an exponential increase in population, a rise in healthcare spending, and an upsurge in the incidence of chronic, lifestyle, respiratory, and infectious diseases. Branded generics are capturing the market with the help of higher efficiency of treatment, aggressive promotion, and marketing strategies.

Key Market Players in the Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is highly competitive with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. The majority of market players concentrate on expanding their operations across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and cultivating strong partner relationships. Market conditions, government support, and industry development all influence market player growth. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding geographically and improving product quality.

Some of the key players operating in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market are: