Fuel Storage Containers Market Is Likely To Reach US$ 40.57 Billion By The End Of 2031

The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 4% year on year to US$ 26.13 billion in 2022. Demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR during the 2022-2032 forecast period, reaching US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of fuel storage containers are looking to technological advancements to provide their customers with the most accurate and precise storage arrangements.

TI Fluid Systems announced in January 2021 that it would provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). This plastic fuel tank was recently introduced in volume production by Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, with a wider range of global platforms to follow.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced in March 2022 that it has developed a hydrogen storage module for automobiles that integrates multiple resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks at 70 MPa.

previously demonstrated in the “Mirai” fuel cell vehicle

Key Segments Covered in the Fuel Storage Containers Market Study

Fuel Storage Containers Market by Product Type:

Portable Fuel Containers

5 Gal. Portable Fuel Containers

5 Gal. Safety Portable Fuel Containers

275 Gal. IBC

55 Gal. Fuel Storage Drums

Fuel Storage Containers by Region

North America fuel storage containers Market

Western Europe fuel storage containers Market

Eastern Europe Fuel Storage Containers Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market

Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market

Latin America Fuel Storage Containers Market

Middle East & Africa Fuel Storage Containers Market

Category-wise Insights

Which type of fuel storage container is expected to experience the greatest growth?

According to Fact.MR, the segment of 5 gallon fuel storage drums is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032 due to their economic advantage and high availability. Furthermore, the 275 gal. IBC tank is best suited for large-scale storage and is preferred by fuel production companies all over the world.

With increased fuel extraction to meet rising industrial and commercial demand, the 275 gal. IBC market is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.6 billion by 2032.

Country-wise Analysis

How opportunistic will the market for Fuel Storage Containers in the United States be?

According to Fact.research, MR’s North America currently accounts for more than one-third of the global fuel storage container market. The United States is one of the world’s leading fuel producers. Keeping the environment and climate in mind, the growth of fuel storage containers in the United States can be considered steady.

The production of containers has also aided in adhering to the rules and regulations of the United States government in terms of emission control and safety, which has become one of the major driving factors behind the growth of fuel storage containers in this region’s market.

