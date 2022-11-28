Cerium Market Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends And Forecast 2028

Cerium Industry Overview

The global cerium market size is expected to reach USD 340.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Demand for electronics is projected to benefit the market, as cerium oxide finds applications in semiconductor products.

Cerium Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cerium market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Glass, Catalysts, Alloys, and Others

Glass was the largest segment in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 41% in the same year. Cerium is mainly used for glass polishing applications owing to its physio-chemical properties. Glass polishing powders lose their ability to polish gradually during the application owing to an accumulation of other compounds on powders.

Demand for cerium-based glass polishing powders is projected to increase on the account of increasing usage of liquid crystal displays, glass display panels, precision glass lenses, silicon wafers, glass magnetic memory disks, and other industrial glass applications. The energy-saving lamp is another key application of cerium, which is anticipated to create new avenues for market participants.

Catalysts application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Internal combustion vehicles emit harmful gases such as nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and various hydrocarbons. These emissions are purified with the help of different catalysts, wherein cerium is added to improve the rate of purification. Stringent regulations enforced by various governments to curb pollution are likely to play a key role in the growth of the segment.

Cerium Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Owing to limited supply and the rise in prices of cerium oxide, vendors in the value chain are likely to expand in the recycling of used products. Also, some of the vendors in the value chain are looking to develop efficient polishing processes that require a fewer amount of cerium products

Government push to explore the possibilities of rare earth elements in various countries is likely to offer opportunities for new players. Countries such as U.S. and Japan are working on increasing their local production and reducing their dependence on Chinese imports.

Some of the prominent players in the cerium market include:

Arafura Resources Ltd

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd

Avalon

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited

METALL RARE EARTH LIMITED

Hefa Rare Earth

Greenland Minerals

