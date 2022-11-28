Sodium Nitrate Market Research, Size, Growth And Trends To 2028

Sodium Nitrate Industry Overview

The global sodium nitrate market size is expected to reach USD 149.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028 and is majorly driven by the rising product demand in fertilizer application because of its ability to increase the crop yield. Sodium nitrate is mainly manufactured using nitric acid with soda ash. Nitric acid is subject to intense price and supply volatility in the global market as it is manufactured from ammonia and nitrogen dioxide. Fluctuations in the price and demand/supply of the aforementioned raw materials are expected to hamper the prices of sodium nitrate over the forecast period.

Sodium Nitrate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sodium nitrate market on the basis of grade, application, and region:

Based on the Grade Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial, Pharmaceutical, and Food

In terms of revenue, the industrial segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of more than 89% in 2020. This high share was credited to the increased demand for fertilizers coupled with the growing demand for chemicals in various end-user industries, such as construction, electronic, industrial manufacturing, and others. Industrial-class sodium nitrate has a purity level of 99%. It is widely utilized as a solvent in various industries.

It is also used as a key ingredient for formulating final products, such as construction chemicals, adhesives, and degreasing. The food segment is estimated to witness a significant CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. This high share is attributed to the growing demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food. This grade of the product has the ability to help increase the shelf life of processed foods.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chemicals, Fertilizers, Explosives, Glass, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Others

In terms of revenue, the fertilizer application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of more than 69% in 2020. This high share is attributed to the increasing demand for fertilizers globally as a result of the rising food production. The rising population across the globe has resulted in an increased demand for food.

Farmers are adopting techniques that maximize their per hectare yields with the usage of fertilizers, which is expected to play a major role in driving the product demand. The demand for food has increased exponentially during the pandemic, which is expected to result in short-term growth for fertilizer manufacturers.

However, the growing concerns surrounding the problems associated with product toxicity are expected to limit the market growth. Explosives were the second-largest application segment and are anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the rising usage of the product in this application due to its ability to react with heat and accelerate the burning process.

Sodium Nitrate Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the players in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from other players as the market is highly competitive and concentrated. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet the growing demand.

Some of the prominent players in the global sodium nitrate market include:

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

BASF SE

SQM

Weifang Haiye Chemistry & Industry Co.

ACF Nitratos S.A.

Shijiazhuang Fengshan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quality Chemicals S.L.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sodium Nitrate Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.