Canada Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast report By 2028

Canada Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Industry Overview

The Canada varicose vein treatment devices market size is expected to reach USD 77 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High prevalence of varicose veins due to risk factors, such as pregnancy, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and physical activities like standing for longer durations is expected to drive the market growth.

Canada Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Canada varicose vein treatment devices market on the basis of type and end use:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy and Surgical Ligation & Stripping.

The sclerotherapy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 62% in 2020 on account of high demand due to easier accessibility and efficiency to treat varicose veins. Endovenous ablation & sclerotherapy are less costly compared to vein surgery. The hospital stay is longer with several side effects of invasive open vein surgery. In addition, recurrence after 4 to 5 years is observed. Minimally invasive procedures do not need hospitalization as they are daycare procedures with fewer side effects and negligible recurrence.

The endovenous ablation segment is further categorized into endovenous laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rapid adoption of laser therapy for the treatment of varicose veins. Numerous market players are investing in the development of innovative and effective products. Commercialization of various products in recent years is anticipated to further boost market growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Ambulatory Care Unit, Vein Clinics and Hospitals.

The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of over 51% in 2020 owing to the high number of public and private hospitals in Canada. Moreover, expensive equipment, such as an endovenous ablation system, can be easily purchased by hospitals. This factor along with favorable health policies for open vein surgery is fueling the growth of the hospital’s segment.

The vein clinics segment accounted for the second-largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of cosmetic clinics offering minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins is driving the vein clinics segment. The rising number of vascular surgeons or physicians with standalone vein clinics is also expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Acquisitions, partnerships, and the launch of new products are key strategies adopted by market players.

Some of the prominent players in the Canada varicose vein treatment devices market include,

Angiodynamics

Medtronic

Teleflex, Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Biolitec AG

Dornier Medtech

Merit Medical Systems

Alma Lasers

Boston Scientific Corp.

