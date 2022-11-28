Hangover Cure Products Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types 2028

Hangover Cure Products Industry Overview

The global hangover cure products market size is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of hangover cure products, which help improve metabolism, reduce nausea caused due to excessive alcohol consumption, and hydrate the body.

Hangover Cure Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hangover cure products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Solutions, Tablets/Capsules, Powder, Patches.

The solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. Owing to the increasing consumer preference for herbal and plant-based products, players operating in the market are using ingredients, such as ginseng, turmeric, and milk thistle, to manufacture hangover cure products. Moreover, with the growing awareness regarding the mild effects associated with the consumption of allopathic products, more consumers, especially millennials, are shifting toward traditional medicines, resulting in the increased demand for herbal solutions.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline channel segment accounted for the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020. Offline distribution channels such as pharmacies and health and wellness centers along with some supermarkets, hypermarkets, and departmental stores are the major distributors of hangover cure products. Most pharmacies, in order to expand their consumer base, are also offering delivery services.

The online channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Online channels are the major platform for the sale of such products. With the emergence and rapid development of e-commerce and the high adoption of online shopping, hangover-cure product companies have been focusing on selling their products online, either through their own portals or e-commerce websites

Hangover Cure Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and a large number of small-sized players, including the unorganized sector in the industry.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hangover cure products market include,

Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

The Himalaya Drug Company

Rally Labs LLC (Blowfish)

Flyby

Drinkwel, LLC

Cheers Health

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

AfterDrink Ltd.

Toniiq

Purple Tree Labs

No Days Wasted

LES Labs (Detoxx)

EZ Lifestyle (Over EZ)

DrinkAde

Kaplan Laboratory, LLC (H-PROOF)

Bytox

Cheal Hangover Patch

Party Patch

Rebound Hangover Patch

TRIO Patch

SmartPatches

D-Tox Hangover Patches

La Mend, Inc. (The Good Patch)

RallyPatch, LLC

Ozmo Patch

Wet Buffalo Patch

LiveToShine

