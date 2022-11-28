Insulated Shippers Market Material Estimates and Trends Analysis Report by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Insulated Shippers Industry Overview

The global insulated shippers market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The product is expected to witness significant demand in the coming years on account of its growing use in various end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals.

The penetration of the Internet has increased significantly globally over the past few years and led to the availability of groceries online. In order to deliver fresh produce or temperature-sensitive food products, online grocery stores majorly prefer insulated packaging to prevent the deterioration of fresh produce by maintaining the desired temperature. Therefore, on account of ever-increasing online groceries, home delivery end-use segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Insulated Shippers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulated shippers market on the basis of material, type, end-use, and region.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Paper-based, Wool, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Expanded Polypropylene (EPP), Polyurethane (PU), Metalized Bubble Wrap, Vacuum Insulated Panels, Biodegradables, and Others.

The EPS segment dominated the market for insulated shippers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.0% in 2020.

The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) shippers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Ascending demand for efficient cold supply chain solutions has been boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Single-use, and Multiple-use.

The single-use segment dominated the market for insulated shippers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.8% in 2020.

The single-use shippers with insulation are ideal for packaging a wide variety of products including seafood, laboratory samples, blood, medicines, cakes, chocolates , breast milk, cosmetics, vaccines, insulin, chemicals, and perishable products such as dairy items.

, breast milk, cosmetics, vaccines, insulin, chemicals, and perishable products such as dairy items. The multiple-use insulated shippers segment is projected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Home Delivery, Agriculture, Fish, Life Sciences, and Others.

The home delivery segment dominated the market for insulated shippers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.3% in 2020. The segment is likely to retain its pole position over the forecast period.

The market for insulated shippers has been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of shipping boxes in the meal kits space over the past decade.

Insulated Shippers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a sizable number of medium-sized companies. The key players mainly cater to the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries. The insulated shippers’ industry has been witnessing a significant number of new product launches and expansions over the past few years. This can be attributed to the rising demand for shippers with proper insulation, mainly from dairy, confectionery, meat, fish, and general produce industries. Prominent market players are also focusing on the development of different liner materials owing to rising product demand and increasingly stringent regulations over the use of EPS across the world.

Some of the prominent players in the insulated shippers market include:

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air

FEURER Group GmbH

Sancell

The Wool Packaging Company Limited

Cool Pac

Cascades, Inc.

ICEE Insulated Folding Boxes

Dinkhauser Kartonagen GmbH

TemperPack

Icertech

Insulated Products Corporation

Cambro

Order a free sample PDF of the Insulated Shippers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.