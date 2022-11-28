Ceramics Market Share Analysis by Vertical, End User, Deployment, Type, Region and Technology

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceramics Industry Overview

The global ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 348.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the construction sector, along with the increasing demand for medical equipment from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Ceramics are made generally from carbides, oxides, and nitrides. The traditional products comprise whiteware, porcelain, stoneware, and chinaware. The aforementioned products are mostly deployed in construction of residential and non-residential buildings; thus, rising construction activities across the globe coupled with renovation of existing properties are driving the market.

Ceramics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramics market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Traditional and Advanced.

The traditional segment dominated the market for ceramics and held the largest revenue share of more than 58.0% in 2020.

Traditional ceramics are primarily composed of silica (quartz), feldspar, and clay. These minerals in various combinations are used in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles and other ceramic-related finished products.

and other ceramic-related finished products. Increasing demand for tiles and tableware are thus, projected to boost segment growth over the coming years.

Advanced ceramics is expected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Sanitary Ware, Abrasives, Bricks & Pipes, Tiles, Pottery, and Others.

The sanitary ware segment dominated the market for ceramics and held the largest revenue share of more than 11.0% in 2020.

Rising investments in luxury construction is expected to benefit product demand over the forecast period.

The abrasives segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.9% in the market for ceramics over the forecast period.

These are used in tools that are widely utilized in various operations such as grinding, cutting, dressing, polishing, sharpening, and dressing, particularly for metal, wood, glass, stone, and plastics. In addition, they are used to prepare surfaces for the application of paints or adhesives.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, and Others.

The building and construction segment dominated the market for ceramics and held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020.

Growth in residential and commercial construction along with public and other infrastructural works is stimulating the segment growth.

Rising government focus on affordable housing in various regions is anticipated to augment segment growth over the coming years.

Ceramics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global ceramics market is extremely competitive owing to the presence of numerous small and large players worldwide. Multiyear agreements, new product development, and capacity expansion are the key strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their market positions. Companies have been trying to innovate new processes to develop an efficient way to manufacture ceramic end-products at low cost and in industrial-scale quantities. Many manufacturers are focusing on regional expansion to capture wider target customers. Research initiatives and mergers & acquisitions by manufacturers are expected to augment the growth of the ceramics industry over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the global ceramics market include:

3M

AGC Ceramics Co.,Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Kyocera Corporation

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Momentive

Morgan Advanced Materials

RAK Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

Unifrax

