U.S. Biochar Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance and Forecast by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Biochar Industry Overview

The U.S. biochar market size is expected to reach USD 433.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is majorly driven by rising demand for biochar in agricultural applications because of its ability to maintain soil stability and water holding capacity for a long duration due to the high amount of carbon content, which improves the productivity of crops, organic chemicals, and other major application industries.

The market for biochar in the U.S. is still in the nascent stage. The product is expected to gain significance for increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield in the near future. In addition, growing consumer awareness in the U.S. regarding the benefits of organic food is expected to propel the product demand owing to its ability to enhance soil fertility and plant growth.

U.S. Biochar Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. Biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and state:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others.

In terms of revenue, the pyrolysis segment dominated the market for biochar in the U.S. and accounted for a share of 83.0% in 2020.

The gasification segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This high share is attributed to the technological superiority of this process.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Agriculture, Animal Feed, Health & Beauty Products, and Others.

In terms of revenue, the agriculture application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 89.0% in 2020.

The animal feed application was the second-largest segment in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.1% in terms of revenue from 2021-2028.

U.S. Biochar State Outlook

California

Texas

Kansas

Oklahoma

Idaho

Arizona

Other States

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. biochar industry being in the nascent stage is projected to have significant opportunities for development. The major focus of the manufacturers is to increase awareness regarding the product. Industry participants are also focusing on developing low-cost and reduced carbon emission manufacturing techniques, which would result in low production and end-product cost. Major players have private or government support for R&D and hence are focusing on using cost-effective and quicker manufacturing techniques.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. biochar market include:

BioCharWorks

Biochar Supreme

Avello Bioenergy

Black Owl Biochar

Aries Clean Energy LLC

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

