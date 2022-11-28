The Global MFC Fiber Market To Rise At Close To 14% CAGR From 2021 To 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Wood is made up of a cellulose matrix of fibril bundles, which are made of smaller elements known as microfibrils. The crystalline nature of cellulose microfibrils are maintained through processes of electrospinning, homogenizing, ultrasonication, grinding, and cryo-crushing, allowing for superior mechanical properties. The unique characteristics of microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber makes it a highly-sought-after material in multiple end-use industries. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market.

Key findings of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber. Additionally, the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market.

Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2031

Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market

· Application

Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents



· End-use Industry

Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others



· Region

North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is moderately fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of major regional players. Leading manufacturers are largely invested in research and development and product launch strategies, aimed towards expansion of portfolios and expanding the scope of application for microfibrillated cellulose fiber.

In October 2019, Spinnova collaborated with Fortum to unveil the first prototype of a clothing range manufactured from sustainable microfibrillated cellulose textile fibers extracted from wheat straw, and set on organic cotton wraps.

In November 2019, Stora Enso Oyj, a leading manufacturer of high-end cartonboards, presented a range of innovations in terms of cellulose pulp, as potential replacements for oil derivatives and plastic packaging for application in cosmetic formulations.

Borregaard, a leading Norwegian biorefinery player, developed and launched Sense-Fi, a fat substitute and thickener. Based in microfibrillated cellulose, the material is produced through the conversion of indigestible cellulose into starch.

Key Market Players Listed:

Borregaard

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Fibria (Suzano Brazil)

SAPPI

Norkse Skog

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Cellu Comp Ltd.

Zelfo Technologies GmbH

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Others (indicative list)

