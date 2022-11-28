Non Destructive Testing Market Growth By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Forecast by 2032 | Fact.MR

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global Non-Destructive Testing market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global Non-Destructive Testing market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on Non-Destructive Testing sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Non-Destructive Testing market.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Non-Destructive Testing Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Non-Destructive Testing Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

Key Segments Covered

Application Non Destructive Testing Services Non Destructive Testing Equipment

Test Method Non Destructive Visual Testing Non Destructive Magnetic Particle Testing Non Destructive Liquid Penetrant Testing Non Destructive Eddy Current Testing Non Destructive Ultrasonic Testing Non Destructive Radiographic Testing

End Use NDT for Oil & Gas NDT for Manufacturing NDT for Aerospace & Defence NDT for Construction NDT for Automotive NDT for Power Generation NDT for Other End Uses



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the non-destructive testing market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In May 2021, Nikon Metrology’s industrial micro focus X-ray CT inspection solutions announced a new offset CT reconstruction algorithm to deliver unrivaled scan speed and image resolution. When using X-ray CT for non-destructive quality control of larger components like aluminum castings or battery modules for electrical vehicles, the challenge is to shorten inspection cycle times without compromising resolution

In August 2021, Eddyfi Technologies/NDT announced the initiation of a definitive agreement to acquire Zetec, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies Inc. Expected to close by the year-end, the acquisition will permit Eddyfi to extend their market coverage through innovation and a customer-focused approach

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Non-Destructive Testing Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

