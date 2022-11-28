HDPE Mining Pipes Are Gaining Momentum Steadily And Expected To Corner More Than 76% Of Global Revenue Share By 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Mining Pipes market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Fact.MR’s mining pipes industry analysis reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% in 2021, to total a valuation of around US$ 6 Bn. HDPE mining pipes displayed positive growth of 7% to total a market valuation of around US$ 4 Bn, while steel mining pipes was up 2.5% to top US$ 1.3 Bn. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Mining Pipes market.

Key findings of the Mining Pipes market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Mining Pipes. Additionally, the Mining Pipes market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Mining Pipes market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Mining Pipes vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Mining Pipes market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Mining Pipes market.

Mining Pipes price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Market Segments Covered in Mining Pipes Industry Research

· By Material

Steel Mining Pipes Stainless Steel Mining Pipes Carbon Steel Mining Pipes Alloy Steel Mining Pipes Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Aramid Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes High Density Polyethylene Mining Pipes



· By End Use

Below 100 Psi Mining Pipes 100 – 200 Psi Mining Pipes Above 200 Psi Mining Pipes



· By Pipe Size

Below 100 mm Mining Pipes 100-500 mm Mining Pipes 500 – 1000 mm Mining Pipes Above 1000 mm Mining Pipes



· By Mining Type

Underground Mining Open Surface Mining Placer Mining In-situ Mining



· By Application

Mining Pipes for Dust Suppression Mining Pipes for Heap Leaching Mining Pipes for Pit Dewatering Mining Pipes for Water Transportation Mining Pipes for Process Slurry Mining Pipes for Solution Mining Mining Pipes for Processing Water Mining Pipes for Mine Dewatering Mining Pipes for Tailing Transportation Others



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Mining Pipes market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Mining Pipes companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Mining Pipes which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Mining Pipes Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Most players involved stainless steel mining pipe manufacturing considered in the report are primarily leaned towards capacity expansion and strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

On 6 June 2021, Sumitomo Metal announced plans to spend US$ 424 Mn to boost production capacity for cathode materials. This will be useful for manufacturing secondary batteries and will extensively be utilized for electric vehicles.

On 21 April 2021, Nippon Steel launched “ZAM®-EX”, a highly corrosion-resistant coated steel sheet that can be useful for various end-use industries.

In 2019, Tenaris acquired a leading position in the Saudi steel pipe industry. Due to this, the company was able to expand its geographical coverage in the Middle East.

EEE PEW In 2018, the 12-meter production line for clad pipes was considerably extended and optimized for production expansion in the Erndtebrück unit. Moreover, new machines and advanced measuring equipment was also introduced to the production facility to manufacture clad pipes according to customer demand.

On 8 June 2021, Vallourec developed a new advancement in its pipeline solution. Vallourec and World Oil organized a live seminar for showcasing Intelligent Pipe Solutions, which will be useful for monitoring oil wells from the inside.

Key Market Players Listed:

Vallourec

Orbia Advance Corporation

Isco Industries

International Pipe

Naylor Pipe

ArcelorMittal

Chelpipe Group

Micron Steels

