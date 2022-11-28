Share Of Recycled Polymers Is Anticipated To Surpass 10% By The End Of 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Medical Polymers market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

To cash-in on the rising demand for polymers from the healthcare sector, especially for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, prominent manufacturers such as LyondellBasell, Sinopec, Borealis, and ExxonMobil have expanded their medical polymer production facilities. This has, in turn, had a cascading effect and normalized price growth over Q3 and Q4 of FY2020. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Medical Polymers market.

The report provides a present market outlook on Medical Polymers. Additionally, the Medical Polymers market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Medical Polymers Industry Key Segments

· Polymer Material

Commodity Polymers Medical Grade Polypropylene Medical Grade Polyvinyl Chloride Medical Grade Polyethylene LDPE HDPE LLDPE Medical Grade Polyesters Engineering Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone (PVP) PEEK Polycarbonate Others



· By Application

Packaging Injections Medical Bags Medical Tubes Pharmaceutical Blisters and Trays Microplates Vials Blister Packs Others Implants Breast Implants Orthopedic Implants Spinal Implants Others Medical Wear Gloves Face Shields Masks & Gowns Others Medical Devices Pacemakers Dental & Orthodontic Devices Catheters Contact Lenses Others



· By Processing Method

Blow Fill Seal Injection Stretch Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding Others



COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Medical Polymers market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Medical Polymers companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Medical Polymers which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Medical Polymers Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

How Has Covid-19 impacted the Medical Polymers Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst in 2020, and the world is still fighting to recover from its impact on global public health. The role played by medical-grade polymers, with plastics as the main material, in medical devices and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, is sizeable. Advantageous possibilities for sterilization, lower costs, and easier disinfection of polymeric materials gave them significant importance in the healthcare sector.

The pandemic has altered the landscape of medical equipment and device demand around the world. In the third and fourth quarters of 2020, hospitals across both, developed and developing countries suffered from critical medical equipment shortages. This cascaded the demand for medical polymers over the same quarters and pushed prices up by nearly 7%.

In Q3, commodity medical polymer prices stabilized at 3% points, whilst soaring prices of engineering thermoplastics was observed on the back of rising production of medical devices and equipment.

Competitive landscape

Top manufacturers of medical polymers include

LyondellBasell

Lotte Chemical Corporation

LG Chem

Exxon Mobil Corp

Hyosung Corporation

SABIC

Ineos

Total Plastics

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics

SIBUR.

Of these manufacturers, prominent companies are LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, and SABIC, who control nearly 20% of the global supply of medical polymers across the globe.

