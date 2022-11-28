The Automated Trucks Industry Is Expected To Surge At An Impressive 22% CAGR From 2021 To 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Automated Truck market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

According to Fact.MR, automated trucks demand is slated to touch an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 up from US$ 210 Mn 2020. The market is expected to grow 7x during the forthcoming forecast period. Extensive reliance on automation to streamline transport and logistics and efforts to mitigate road accidents is increasing popularity of automated trucks. End users are inclining towards light detection and ranging (LiDAR) equipped trucks, attributed to their exhaustive coverage of corner cases during driving. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Automated Truck market.

Key findings of the Automated Truck market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Automated Truck. Additionally, the Automated Truck market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Automated Truck market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automated Truck vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automated Truck market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automated Truck market.

Automated Truck price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered

· Truck Type

Cab-Integrated Automotive Truck Cabless Automotive Truck



· End Use Industry

Automotive Trucks for Mining Automotive Trucks for Logistics



· Class

Class 8 & Class 9 Automotive Trucks Ultra-Class Automotive Trucks



· Sensor

LiDAR Automotive Trucks RADAR Automotive Trucks Camera-based Automotive Trucks Other Sensor-based Automotive Trucks



· Autonomy Level

Level 3 Automotive Truck Level 4 Automotive Truck Level 5 Automotive Truck



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Automated Truck market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Automated Truck companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Automated Truck which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Automated Truck Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The penetration of digital technology has marked the entry of many startups and newcomers to the market. These players focus on adopting various strategies to expand product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With the advancement in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

In May 2021, TuSimple – a provider of autonomous freight semi-truck solutions – announced that their technology will be operational by 2024. For the same, over 5,700 vehicles have been reserved by sophisticated shippers or carriers in just the first four months, which makes TuSimple’s timeline look more realistic.

In May 2021, it announced the completion of a Silk Road expedition by the autonomous truck powered by the company’s supervised autonomous driving system, PlusDrive. The 4,000-mile long-haul round trip journey was between Suzhou, the silk capital of the world, and Dunhuang, a major historical city on the ancient Silk Road at the edge of the Gobi Desert.

Key Companies Profiled:

Uber Technologies Inc.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

AB Volvo

BMW AG

Tesla Inc.

Google Inc.

IVICO

DAF

Scania

Slazenger

