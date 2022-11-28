Feeding Accessories Are Expected To Possess 40% Market Share For Baby Care Products by 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Baby Care Products market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Rising urban population, globally, is the prime element causing the expansion of the baby care products market size. Increase in the number of millennials has led to growth in the demand for premium products across many regions. Thus, the sales of baby care products is expected to exceed US$ 19 Bn by registering a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Baby Care Products market.

Key findings of the Baby Care Products market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Baby Care Products. Additionally, the Baby Care Products market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Baby Care Products market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Baby Care Products vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Baby Care Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Baby Care Products market.

Baby Care Products price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered

· Product Type

Health Devices Baby Thermometer Nasal Aspirator Pre Natal Health Tracker Pregnancy Water Bottle Tracker Baby Health Tracker Feeding Accessories Breast Pumps Formula Maker Baby Bottles Baby Bottle Warmer Baby Food Maker Bottle Cleaning Sanitizer Sleep Facilitators Night and Noise Machines Sleep Positioner Pillows Smart Bassinet Comfort Facilitators & Support Accessories Nursery Air Purifier Nursery Humidifier Nursery Fan / Air Circulator Diaper Pail/Odor Eliminator Diaper Caddy Personal Care Products Health & Grooming Kits Bathing Accessories (bath tubs, chairs, etc.) Baby Nose Wipes Security Devices



· Buyer Type

Institutional Buyers Residential Buyers



· Distribution Channel

Modern Retail Specialty Stores Online Retailers Other



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Baby Care Products market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Baby Care Products companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Baby Care Products which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Baby Care Products Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

New product launches and expansion of credit lines to enhance production processes are two of the core strategies relied upon by key manufacturers of baby care products. Besides, approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships with existing players and research institutes are also relied upon.

In March 2020, Munchkin launched a mini sterilizer, which uses UV-C light to eliminate bacteria and viruses from small baby items. Thus, the usage of this device makes products safer to use on a daily basis

In June 2021, Dorel Industries Inc. announced its entry into a new US$ 450 million senior secured asset based revolving financing with institutional lenders led by the Bank of Montreal, which will help the company and its subsidiaries avail credit lines to produce new baby care and other juvenile products

iBaby Labs Inc., a prominent smart baby care solutions provider, offers the iBaby M6 360-degree monitor camera, permitting parents to keep a watchful eye on their children, even from far away, with just the swipe of a finger. The monitor is simplistically designed, providing a crystal clear high definition image of not just the baby, but also of the entire room

Key Companies Profiled:

OCCObaby

Mayborn Group Limited

Munchkin, Inc.

Helen of Troy Limited

Thousandshores

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

The Boppy Company LLC. (Artsana S.p.A.)

Babymoov

Baby Brezza

Nuby

Stokke AS

MonDevices, Inc.

Rabbit Air

Pigeon

Nuk

Frida

Dorel Industries Inc.

