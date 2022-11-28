Global Sales of Endodontic Devices Is Expect To Grow With The CAGR of 6.1% by 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Endodontic Devices Market Analysis by Type (Instruments [Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Endodontic Lasers], Endodontic Consumables [Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, Obturation], by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The Endodontic Devices Market size was around US $ 1.4 Bn in 2021, and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.1% for the period of 2022 to 2032.

In recent years, the endodontic market has experienced significant growth due to various factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding dental health. The Endodontic Devices Market, accounted for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1.2 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Endodontic Devices market survey report:

  • Danaher
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • FKG Dentaire
  • Ultradent Products Inc
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Septodont
  • COLTENE
  • Micro-Mega
  • Brasseler Holdings LLC
  • DiaDent Group International

Market Segments Covered in Endodontic Devices Market Analysis

  • By Type :
    • Instruments
      • Apex Locators
      • Endodontic Motors
      • Endodontic Scalers
      • Handpieces
      • Endodontic Lasers
      • Machine Assisted Obturation Systems
      • Other Instruments
    • Endodontic Consumables
      • Access Preparation
      • Shaping and Cleaning
      • Obturation
  • By End User :
    • Dental Hospitals
    • Dental Clinics
    • Dental Academic and Research Institutes
  • By Region :
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Thailand
      • South Korea
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

