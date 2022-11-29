HIS Paint Launches New B2C Online Store to Help Homeowners Find the Perfect Color

Oklahoma City, OK, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — For over four decades, HIS Paint Company has been producing paints and coatings in their Oklahoma City factories. Today, with its B2C online store, HIS Paint is shipping a variety of colors, coatings, types, and categories all across the US and the globe.

HIS Paint recently announced that it has launched a new online paint store, hispaintestore.com, that will enable homeowners and paint professionals a convenient way to select and purchase from a wide variety of colors, types, and categories based on their requirements.

Given that the paint industry lags when it comes to sales and online paint stores, HIS Paint’s online store will be a much-welcomed addition for customers who want the ease and convenience of shopping for paint online.

Homeowners are always looking for ways to make their homes more beautiful. Painting is one aspect that can make a huge difference in the overall look and feel of a house. But choosing the right color paint can be a daunting task. With so many choices available, it’s difficult to know where to begin. HIS Paint’s paint supplies online offers a convenient solution for homeowners who want to find the perfect house paint supplies for their homes.

HIS Paint store online also offers a user-friendly interface that will allow customers to browse through the different paint supplies, including brushes, caulk, drop clothes, frames, paint trays, respirators and eye protection, roller covers, scrapers, sanding, tape and paper, and wire brushes.

Customers will also be able to filter their house paint online search based on specific requirements such as popularity, price, rating, and even texture. Once they have found the perfect color, customers can then add it to their online shopping cart and purchase it directly from the website.

“We are extremely excited to launch our new paint store online as it will provide our customers with a convenient way to shop for paints and coatings,” said Joe Cox, CEO of HIS Paint Company. “This is just one more way that we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers and providing them with the best possible products and services.”

HIS Paint Manufacturing Company has been in the business of making and selling high-quality paint products for over four decades. They pride themselves on their expertise in high-end paints, so homeowners can be confident they will find reliable products when shopping with HIS Paint. Their online catalog contains everything one needs for their next painting project—from primers and sanding sponges to trays and double-sided roller covers.

In addition to simplifying the process of shopping for paint online, the new online store will also offer exclusive deals and discounts to customers who sign up for the HIS Paint newsletter. So be sure to check out the website today and take advantage of all that HIS Paint has to offer!