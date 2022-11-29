The Root Acupuncture Opens New Office Location in Lakewood CO

LAKEWOOD, United States, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Root Acupuncture is happy to announce that they have opened a new office location in Lakewood, Colorado. The office’s acupuncturists, Erik Johnson and Zach Young, are nationally recognized and certified as teaching experts in acupuncture and other modalities of Chinese medicine. Available treatments include acupuncture, auricular therapy, B12 injections, Chinese medicine, cupping, electroacupuncture, tui na massage, and moxibustion. They want to emphasize that acupuncture and Chinese medicine focus on the root cause of the patient’s health issues rather than offer treatment for the symptoms. Acupuncture and Chinese medicine may help in addressing a wide range of health conditions, from back pain, to irritable bowel syndrome, to Parkinson’s disease, and even the side effects of chemotherapy.

Erik Johnson, the owner of The Root Acupuncture, explains, “At the Root Acupuncture Clinic, we use a combination of both Eastern Medicine (Chinese Medicine/Acupuncture) and Functional Medicine to approach personalized patient health care from all available modalities – creating profound balance, harmony, and well-being in our patients. We recognize that the human body functions structurally, chemically, and bioenergetically. We specialize in musculoskeletal pain, gastrointestinal health, stress, and sleep, but are able to treat a wide variety of ailments.”

According to the provider of acupuncture, Lakewood residents now have somewhere they can rely on. A key concern of patients with regard to acupuncture is whether the needles will cause pain. They want to point out that the acupuncture needles are so thin compared to the standard hypodermic needle that around 30 acupuncture needles can fit in the head of a hypodermic needle. Also, when performing acupuncture, the acupuncturist will insert a needle with a quick tap, which means the needle will quickly bypass the epidermal layer of the skin where the pain receptors are found. The result is that most patients will only feel a slight pinch that disappears almost as fast as it appears. Many other patients reported only feeling a tap on their skin. At other times, especially when they are working on larger muscles or tendons, the insertion of the acupuncture needle may cause a slight twitch of the muscle or a small ache in the area. But both sensations dissipate fast and patients usually drift off to sleep and take a quick nap during the session.

Chinese herbal medicine originated more than 6,000 years ago when the first authoritative documentation was released by

Shen Nong, who is internationally recognized as the Father of Medicine. At present, the writings of Shen Nong have been expanded upon, added to, and deeper researched with findings and results indicated in the Chinese Materia Medica. The Materia Medica has currently more than 1,800 distinct herbs and over 10,000 formulas.

Erik Johnson says, “All of the acupuncturists in our clinic have completed the full 4-year herbal program and are proficient at prescribing Chinese herbal medicine to our patient base. While acupuncture alone is amazing at helping to balance our patients, Chinese herbal medicine is often essential for creating profound effects. When appropriate, we will always recommend custom herbal formulas to our patients to enhance the effect of the treatment and/or help support the patient between regular acupuncture maintenance treatments.”

Founded in 2015, The Root Acupuncture is owned by Erik Johnson who uses acupuncture and Chinese medicine as treatments for a range of health conditions, but he is focused on sleep disorders, digestive problems, and stress management. He obtained his BSBA degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Denver and his MS in Traditional Chinese Medicine from the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine. He is also trained in acupuncture and related modalities, Chinese herbal medicine, and tui na (physiotherapy/therapeutic massage). Zach Young, who is also an acupuncturist at The Root Acupuncture, graduated with a Bachelors in Business Management from Western Michigan University. He got interested in Traditional Chinese Medicine because of his digestive problems. Discovering relief for his digestive issues through Chinese medicine, Zach attended the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine where he obtained his Masters of Acupuncture with a Specialization in

Chinese Herbal Medicine.

When in need of an acupuncturist in Lakewood residents can visit The Root Acupuncture website or contact them through the telephone or via email.