Hutchinson Island Music Festival – Winter Fest 2023

Posted on 2022-11-29 by in Entertainment, Marketing, Media // 0 Comments

Hutchinson Island, FL, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Hutchinson Island Music Festival –Winter Fest 2023 announces the 2023 dates for its music festival, scheduled for January 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th 2023 at the beautiful Indian River front Causeway Cove Marina on Hutchinson Island, Ft Pierce, Florida 34949.

The month’s musical celebration kicks off with a Classic Rockfest on January 7th, Country Music artists performing on January 14th, a Motown Rock & Roll Review on January 21st, and Jazz and Blues music on January 28th. All concerts will be from 1 pm to 10 pm.

The event organizer “Larry Burdgick” says Causeway Cove Marina is the perfect venue for the Hutchinson Island Music Festival – 2023 Winter Fest since it’s right in the heart of The Treasure Coast. It offers the space we need along with plenty of great free parking for our guests.”

In addition to great music, the International Food Court will offer a wide range of international food vendors providing a wide variety of ethnic foods including Greek, French, German, Italian, Mexican, American, and many other cuisines.

If you want to roll your sleeves up and get more involved, we are always on the lookout for International Food Vendors, Commercial Exhibitors, and Artists and Craftsmen for the event. We have a fast and easy online application on the website to enable you to participate as an exhibitor and vendor – it’s all greatly appreciated, and it is so much fun!

Visit the Hutchinson Island Music Festival Winter Fest 2023 website for advance tickets, more information, special hotel rates, and specific driving directions: http://www.HutchinsonIslandMusicFestival.com. For vendor information, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions at 772-696-2350 or e-mail: info@ HutchinsonIslandMusicFestival.com.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution