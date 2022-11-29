Hutchinson Island, FL, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Hutchinson Island Music Festival –Winter Fest 2023 announces the 2023 dates for its music festival, scheduled for January 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th 2023 at the beautiful Indian River front Causeway Cove Marina on Hutchinson Island, Ft Pierce, Florida 34949.

The month’s musical celebration kicks off with a Classic Rockfest on January 7th, Country Music artists performing on January 14th, a Motown Rock & Roll Review on January 21st, and Jazz and Blues music on January 28th. All concerts will be from 1 pm to 10 pm.

The event organizer “Larry Burdgick” says Causeway Cove Marina is the perfect venue for the Hutchinson Island Music Festival – 2023 Winter Fest since it’s right in the heart of The Treasure Coast. It offers the space we need along with plenty of great free parking for our guests.”

In addition to great music, the International Food Court will offer a wide range of international food vendors providing a wide variety of ethnic foods including Greek, French, German, Italian, Mexican, American, and many other cuisines.

If you want to roll your sleeves up and get more involved, we are always on the lookout for International Food Vendors, Commercial Exhibitors, and Artists and Craftsmen for the event. We have a fast and easy online application on the website to enable you to participate as an exhibitor and vendor – it’s all greatly appreciated, and it is so much fun!