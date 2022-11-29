Four You Gallery Is Showcasing the Artwork of Leyla Pekmen at Its October 2022 Online Exhibition Titled ‘Lullaby’

Four You Gallery has changed the art world through its interactive online art galleries that allow talented female artists like Leyla Pekmen to display their contemporary paintings.

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — In October 2022, Four You Gallery showcased the artwork of Leyla Pekmen, a notable and well-known female artist, through their online gallery. The exhibition, titled ‘Lullaby’, shows Pekmen’s fascination with painting nature through the hues of blues and greens. Most of her contemporary art paintings are simple and portray her childhood. Leyla Pekmen has a background in graphic designing, which had a huge influence on ‘Lullaby’ and her previous exhibitions.

In addition, Pekmen loves playing with shapes and colors, which is reflected in her clear, almost idealistic paintings. The scenes seem natural, but she uses some illustrative techniques to emphasize certain elements like trees, stones, or water bodies in paintings. Pekmen has also experimented with introducing 3D painting techniques in her latest exhibition.

Discussing more details about the exhibition, a representative from the Four You Gallery team commented, “Leyla Pekmen is one of our most valuable and creative artists. Therefore, when she discussed the idea of presenting her childhood through canvas, we just couldn’t refuse to share her work with the world. When you view Leyla’s latest paintings at this exhibition, you will notice some significant transformations. Even though her work has always been playful and honest, her newly-found happiness in motherhood has encouraged her to be more imaginative than ever before.”

Besides showcasing the work of Leyla Pekmen, Four You Gallery has also arranged online exhibitions for other creative female artists. These included the Dreamland 304 exhibition by Ji Won Cha in September 2022, ‘Software’ by Hannah Knox in July 2022, and ‘Aspiring to be Angel’ by Catherine Grossrieder in June 2022. In addition, they have also showcased the work of Aysha Nagieva, Danielle Hodson, and Jingyi Wang.

About Four You Gallery

Four You Gallery is a one-of-a-kind platform that arranges online and traveling exhibitions to showcase the work of female artists everywhere. This innovative website has been striving to end gender inequality and discrimination by allowing female artists to display their work to a wider range of audience. In addition, this platform allows art collectors to purchase the paintings of these female artists.

