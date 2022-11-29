JAPAN BUILD TOKYO: The Center of New Technology and Solutions for the Global Building and Home Sector

Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — JAPAN BUILD Tokyo, Asia’s leading trade show for the building and housing industries, will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from December 5–7, 2022. With a staggering total of 430 exhibitors, 60 other seminars with top industry speakers, and thousands of visitors in its past edition, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo is unquestionably Japan’s leading trade show.

JAPAN BUILD Tokyo’s goal is not just simply to highlight recent technological advances and innovations; but also to place an emphasis on the relevance of these cutting-edge technologies, which will serve as the basis for an increase in the overall performance of the industry.

The Japanese government has set a goal to increase the size of the home renovation industry to JPY 12 trillion by the year 2025. As a result, greater investments in the renovation of housing are regarded as necessary in order to raise the asset value and performance of housing. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%* from 2020 to 2025 (IDC Japan), demand for main construction materials and investment in construction in Japan continues to climb gradually. Thus, if someone is looking to grow their building and home businesses, Japan is the market to target.

With this, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo aspires to be the venue that will enhance everyone who is involved in the exhibition, create business possibilities in the industry, and gather the latest products, technologies, and solutions. It will likely attract professionals from all over the world with the goal of sharing knowledge and showcasing cutting-edge tools and techniques used in the building and home improvement industries.

This 2022, JAPAN BUILD Tokyo expects a larger edition with 450 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors onsite. The exhibition will also be more international than ever. 15 countries are to participate in the event, including Japan, Australia, Italy, Lithuania, the United States, Norway, Spain, Canada, Pakistan, India, South Korea, China, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

RX Japan Ltd.’s JAPAN BUILD Tokyo is set to become the largest and most successful business-to-business trade event in Japan. The exhibition features seven distinct shows dedicated to various aspects of the construction industry. Aside from the exclusive glimpse of expertise that will be shared in the exhibition, new technologies and solutions for Smart Building Technology, Home AI/IoT Solutions, Construction Materials, Renovation Equipment, Construction Equipment, IT for Real Estate, and more will be revealed at the Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo, Smart Building Expo, Smart Home Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, Digital Construction Expo Japan (BIM Zone), and Retail Digital Transformation Expo JAPAN.

JAPAN BUILD Tokyo also partners with Construction RX Consortium, a major construction association this 2022. The speakers in the “Can we create a bright future for the construction industry? ~ Construction RX Consortium has the key for the future ~” seminar will be KAJIMA CORPORATION Senior Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager Building Construction Management Div. Mr. Hitoshi Ito, TAKENAKA CORPORATION Executive Managing Officer Mr. Rikuta Murakami, SHIMIZU CORPORATION Managing Officer, Director Construction Technology Div. Mr. Akira Yamazaki, TODA CORPORATION Executive Officer, Senior General Manager Technology Development Administration Division Mr. Masaki Nakahara, OBATASHI CORPORATION Executive Officer, Head of Technology Research Institute Mr. Hideo Katsumata, and SHIMIZU CORPORATION Research Fellow, Institute of Technology Mr. Masahiro Indo.

Exhibiting at JAPAN BUILD Tokyo is a great way to increase sales and marketing efforts, especially as more and more international companies join the event. Visit the official website of JAPAN BUILD Tokyo and sign up if you want to be one of the leaders who wants to champion the innovation of the construction and housing industries, or register now as a visitor if you are a practitioner who wants to get a clearer perspective of the industry and connect with other professionals and businesses in the surrounding area.