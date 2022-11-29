Rome, Italy, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — 3rd World Congress on Food Safety and Nutrition Science will be held in the wonderful city of Rome, Italy on April 27-28, 2023 with a theme “Initiating Healthier Lives”. The conference will favour the exchange of ideas between Universities or Research Centre based scientists and private companies working on Food Chemistry, Food Technology, Food Microbiology, Crop Science, Food Production and other Agrifood applications requiring knowledge on integrative approaches.

We have different mode of participations like Keynote Speaker, Speaker, Delegate, YRF, Exhibitor, Sponsor and Collaborator, E-poster and Video Presentation. Oral and poster abstracts are now invited and should be submitted using the online abstract submission system. All submitted abstracts will be published in the special issue section as conference proceedings in the Food Science Journals.

Conference will be held at Holiday Inn Rome – Aurelia, Via Aurelia Km 8 400, 00163 Rome, Italy and accommodation can be given at the same conference venue. All attendees will be given with a Conference bag, Certificate, Conference Proceeding book, Best Speaker, Best Poster and Young Researcher Awards.