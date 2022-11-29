Aryson Has Introduced An Advanced Solution To Convert CDR Files

San Jose, California, United States, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Aryson Technologies has earned millions of users’ trust in the past years for providing the best services in the field of data conversion, cloud migration, email backup, and PDF management. This time Aryson comes up with the new CDR Converter to convert CDR files into multiple image formats. It has some unique features that make the conversion process simple.

Convert CDR files without using CorelDRAW

CDR file contains CorelDRAW data like text, shapes, images, tables, lines, colors, and effects properties. To access the CDR file, you need to open it from a Corel application like CorelDRAW. Whereas, Aryson CDR Converter is a helpful software that opens and converts the CDR files to PDF, JPEG, and PNG format without using CorelDRAW.

Aryson CDR Converter to Convert or Open CDR Files

Aryson CDR Converter is a prominent tool to convert CDR files to various image formats including, JPEG, GIF, PDF, and PNG. It converts large and complex CDR files with maintaining data integrity. Its user-friendly Graphic user interface helps non-technical users to utilize the tool without any hassle. The software is compatible with all Windows versions including the latest Windows 11.

Prominent Key Features of CDR Converter:

It allows users to convert multiple CDR files in bulk.

Supports multiple image formats to convert and save the CDR files.

Have the option to remove unwanted CDR files and shows a preview before conversion.

It supports CDR files created by CorelDRAW 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, and below versions.

It runs on all versions of Windows including Windows 11, 10, 8, etc.

Words From CEO

At the launch event of Aryson CDR Converter, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

CDR Converter is a powerful software to convert CDR files to PNG, PDF, GIF, JPEG, and other image formats. It is well-suited for all types of users individuals and Businesses. It works on advanced technology to provide up-to-date features with maintaining data integrity.

About The Company

Aryson is one of the most trusted brands with a wide range of top-notch software for data conversion, file management, email migration, Database file recovery, Cloud backup and migration, and PDF management. It has 10+ years of excellence in providing hi-tech software to make the conversion process simple and secure.

Aryson provides a wide range of software with advanced algorithms to make the conversion process easy and secure for every user. It is trusted by millions and has some reputed clients including, Capgemini, Motorola, IBM, San Bernardino county, O’Reilly, Deloitte, etc.

Aryson CDR Converter is reliable software for users who wants to convert CDR files to PDF, PNG, JPEG, or other image formats.