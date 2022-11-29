Rondaxe Offers Industry-Leading CMC Consulting Solutions

Talk To Our CMC Consultants To Create Your Strategy

Syracuse NY, USA, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rondaxe is one of the world’s biggest and most experienced international CMC consulting firms. From early development to commercial production, we support both virtual pharma/biotech firms and multinational pharmaceutical customers. Services include worldwide regulatory strategy, medication development, manufacturing, and full CMC solutions. [Re]source™ is a unique pharmaceutical process software that assists customers with data management, cost of products and productivity analysis, among other functions.

Rondaxe has contributed to our industry for many years. As compounds evolve from discovery to IND, from IND to NDA, and then to successful commercial production and market launch, we provide clients with both composure and insight in the face of increasing hurdles.

Regulatory CMC Consulting Expertise With a Focus on Science

Our regulatory CMC consulting specialists at Rondaxe are mainly scientists. Our team of PhDs and MDs has decades of worldwide regulatory and quality expertise, enabling us to give an unparalleled level of service when building your Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls plan:

Our unparalleled worldwide access allows us to work with you in tandem to prepare your marketing applications (MAA or NDA), saving you both time and money.

Our science-first approach to understanding your product – coupled with our first-hand knowledge of regulatory expectations and requirements – supports the successful design of your CMC plan, including process and formulation development, analytical development, identification of Critical Quality Attributes (CQA) and Critical Process Parameters (CPP), development of control strategies, the establishment of quality testing methods, and review of validation protocols and reports.

Our CMC consulting services are adaptable to your specific requirements. We’re here to assist if you need support planning your CMC strategy with submissions or post-launch enhancements. Call us in New York at (315) 469-2800 or visit Rondaxe online today.