Contours Rx, LLC Fraud Messaging November 2022

St. Petersburg, FL, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Contours Rx is warning customers about online scams targeting customers and other beauty shoppers looking for Contours Rx products such as LIDS BY DESIGN. Contours Rx shoppers have come across bait-and-switch ads, promising our products, and sending another. Contours Rx attorneys also found several fake companies fraudulently using the Contours Rx trademarks, product images and videos to rip off consumers, taking their money without sending any products.

Other beauty companies have been subject to this scam and now Contours Rx customers and shoppers have been targeted. The scammers begin with online ads, and social media, claiming to be Contours Rx offering you LIDS BY DESIGN while trying to get consumer’s credit card or online banking information.

Contours Rx does advertise online through multiple channels however, the best way to ensure your purchase is legitimate is to buy directly at the official www.ContoursRx.com store. If you have questions on the legitimacy of ads, social media or emails, call Contours Rx at our main number 727-827-7321 or email us at info@contoursrx.com. Call, chat or email us anytime between 8 am and 6 pm CST, to talk with us directly. Phone calls after 6 p.m. will be responded to by the next business day.

Don’t fall for the scammer’s tactics, including fake ads, imposter emails, and bogus websites. State and local police are aware of this scam, and we are doing everything we can to shut down these scammers. But most importantly – don’t get taken – contact Contours Rx directly and we will make sure you get all your beauty needs met.