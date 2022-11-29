1 National Bestselling Author Jim Brandstatter releases his book “Voices of Michigan Stadium” with Success

#1 National Bestselling Author Jim Brandstatter releases his book “ Voices of Michigan Stadium: U of M Wolverine Football History Told by the Legends Who Made It

” with Success

Ann Arbor, MI, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Author Jim Brandstatter joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, “Voices of Michigan Stadium: U of M Wolverine Football History Told by the Legends Who Made It,” which was released Tuesday, October 24, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books. The audiobook was released on November 10, 2022 and is available on Audible, iTunes and Amazon.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and reached the #1 International Bestseller List on Amazon in FIVE categories in the United States. Including Sports Broadcasting, Midwest U.S. Biographies, Sports Journalism, Sports Essays, and Football He also reached TEN #1 Hot New Release categories.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Maybe the most enjoyable pastime of any sports fan is telling stories of the great moments and memories from events and games they’ve witnessed. Maybe even better than that is hearing the stories from the legends that actually made those moments and memories happen.

In Voices of Michigan Stadium, you get exactly that! In their own words, Bo Schembechler talks about his bitterness after a controversial vote by Athletic Directors and Desmond Howard recounts his thought process before posing like the Heisman Trophy during an Ohio State game. Ron Kramer’s poignant story about the last days of Michigan legend Benny Oosterbaan will surprise and move you.

Voices of Michigan Stadium is a history lesson about University of Michigan Football. Read about it now, and then hear about it in their own unique styles and voices in the audiobook version. Voices of Michigan Stadium is a winner, just like Michigan Football!

Click Here to Watch the Video Trailer

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jim Brandstatter is a veteran of 50 years in the sports broadcasting industry and a former football player for the University of Michigan Wolverines. After being honored with All Big Ten recognition as an offensive tackle after his senior season in 1971, Jim began a sports broadcasting career at a TV station in Saginaw, Michigan. From those beginnings came a career that included 43 years on University of Michigan football broadcasts as the play-by-play announcer and color commentator. In addition to being the “Voice of Michigan Football,” Jim served 31 years as the color commentator for the Detroit Lions football team on their radio broadcasts. He also hosted the Michigan Football coach’s show, Michigan Replay, which was later renamed Inside Michigan Football, from 1980-2022. His career has garnered numerous honors and awards, including being named a two-time recipient of Michigan’s Sportscaster of the Year award and being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Jim has authored two best-selling books, Tales from Michigan Stadium and Tales from Michigan Stadium–Volume II. His third authoring venture, Voices of Michigan Stadium, is a virtual audio history of Michigan football with some of the greatest names in Wolverine history actually telling their stories through interviews Jim recorded and saved during his years at the heart of the U of M football program.

Jim lives in Michigan with his wife Robbie, who he has been married to since 1980. When not working or finding some project to occupy their time, Jim and Robbie love to travel. They also spend time in northern Michigan enjoying a cottage they built on the shores of Lake Huron in the mid 1980s. Jim loves to play golf, go fishing, read spy novels, play around with his photography equipment, create slideshows on his computer, and prepare unique recipes from his extensive cook-book collection.

Website: jimbrandstatter.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Andrew Pennington’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

